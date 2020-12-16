I Not Stupid actor Joshua Ang announces divorce on social media

SINGAPORE - Local actor Joshua Ang, known for acting in the comedy film I Not Stupid (2002), announced on Instagram on Monday that he has decided to divorce former air stewardess Shannon Low. They married in March 2018.

Quoting Victorian playwright Oscar Wilde, he said "divorces are made in heaven" and asked the public to congratulate him.

Ms Low, 29, hit back by posting a slew of accusations against Ang, 31, including that he has a new girlfriend, on Instagram Stories on Tuesday night.

She tells The Straits Times that she decided to go public with her allegations on social media because "it is my duty to stand up for my son and myself".

Ang told ST that the allegations were not true and said he is currently single.

He is planning to file defamation charges after she alleged that he had been violent towards her.

He says: "I am bringing this to court because I want to protect my reputation. I will spare no expense."

Ang is also filing an access order to see his son on weekends. Both parties confirm that Ang has not seen his two-year-old son in more than 190 days.

Ms Low told ST she had filed a personal protection order against her husband, which was ultimately not granted.

She also refutes the claims made by Ang in local media reports that she had asked him for money.

The couple have agreed to divorce formally next March, when they are allowed to legally do so after three years of marriage.

Ang, who is currently promoting the Jack Neo movie The Diam Diam Era, says the marriage began to fracture early this year (2020).

He moved out of their matrimonial home in June.