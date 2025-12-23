How to train for Hyrox: Injuries spike as more in Singapore take part in the fitness race 

SINGAPORE – When Hyro x d ebuted in Singapore in October 2023, Ms Vishalini Rajandran was among the 3,500 who took part in the fitness race. She competed in the women’s relay with three friends from her gym.

“We were curious about the experience. It’s a gauge of how your fitness has been improving,” says Ms Vishalini, 40. She has since completed the women’s doubles category in Singapore in June 2024 , and the mixed doubles in Bangkok in May.