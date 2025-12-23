For subscribers
How to train for Hyrox: Injuries spike as more in Singapore take part in the fitness race
- Hyrox's popularity in Singapore has surged, leading to an increase in related injuries, commonly affecting knees, lower back, and shoulders, according to medical experts.
- Experts advise Hyrox participants to focus on building a running base, proper technique, nutrition and adequate recovery. They also note to seek screening for existing injuries.
- Participants shared experiences of injuries and accidents during races, highlighting the need for preparedness, medical support, and celebrating personal progress.
SINGAPORE – When Hyrox debuted in Singapore in October 2023, Ms Vishalini Rajandran was among the 3,500 who took part in the fitness race. She competed in the women’s relay with three friends from her gym.
“We were curious about the experience. It’s a gauge of how your fitness has been improving,” says Ms Vishalini, 40. She has since completed the women’s doubles category in Singapore in June 2024, and the mixed doubles in Bangkok in May.