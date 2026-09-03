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How to train balance as you age

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Balance is more than just sensory and relies on adequate strength, flexibility and coordination.

Balance is more than just sensory and relies on adequate strength, flexibility and coordination.

PHOTO: AMANDA LUCIER/NYTIMES

Keith Mulvihill

  • Balance relies on the systems of vision, inner ear and proprioception, plus strength and flexibility, all of which weaken with age but can be improved through exercise.
  • Start with strength and flexibility exercises like push-ups and lunges, then add balance activities such as tree pose and dynamic movements.
  • Vary routines to challenge balance systems and cognition; activities like dancing, slacklining and sports improve overall stability and mental engagement.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Like many men his age, Adam Grosowsky begins his workouts with stretching.

What comes next is a bit more unusual: He wrestles himself into a wetsuit and swims across the Row River, near his home in Eugene, Oregon. Then he sets up a slackline and really gets to work: walking, turning and swaying on a thin band of webbing 4.6m above the river, surrounded by a cathedral of old-growth trees.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.