How to train balance as you age

Balance is more than just sensory and relies on adequate strength, flexibility and coordination.

NEW YORK – Like many men his age, Adam Grosowsky begins his workouts with stretching.

What comes next is a bit more unusual: He wrestles himself into a wetsuit and swims across the Row River, near his home in Eugene, Oregon. Then he sets up a slackline and really gets to work: walking, turning and swaying on a thin band of webbing 4.6m above the river, surrounded by a cathedral of old-growth trees.