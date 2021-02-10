Hot Bods: Yoga, HIIT and ballet fitness

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - fitness director Aloysius Chia, 38, and Ms Lisha Chin, 29, ballet fitness instructor.

Aloysius Chia, 38

Fitness director and founder of Train With Be. fitness studio

HEIGHT

1.73m

WEIGHT

69kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE

I exercise four to five times a week. I do strength and conditioning workouts and discover new exercises to do in my fitness studio. I also enjoy high-intensity interval training (HIIT) group classes and trying out other fitness studios. I do yoga at least once weekly for flexibility and have a day off for recovery .

DIET

Intermittent fasting five times a week works well for me. On weekdays, I try to eat clean with more plant proteins such as tofu, chickpeas, vegetables and fruit. I also drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. I do not restrict what I eat, but always eat in moderation. I have my cheat meals and drinks on weekends.

Lisha Chin, 29

Ballet fitness instructor and co-founder of BalletBody ballet fitness studio

HEIGHT

1.66m

WEIGHT

53kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE

I do ballet fitness for an hour, four to five times a week at BalletBody. It is a full-body workout, but as it is ballet based, it is fairly leg intensive, particularly on the glutes and inner thighs. I wear wrist weights to sculpt and tone my arms and back. The class ends with a pilates core section, to work on the abdominals.

DIET

I eat three meals or two meals plus snacks daily. I usually have eggs for breakfast, but sometimes I am partial to a croissant. I try to have a healthy lunch, usually a salad or grain bowl with chicken or salmon, and lots of vegetables. Dinner can be anything from pasta to pho, usually a bit more carb-heavy as I am always starving by the end of the day. I avoid fast food, except for when I am hungover.