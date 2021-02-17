Hot Bods: One has a burning passion for mala xiang guo, another's a lover of greens

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, banking analyst Kerry Tran, 26, and fitness trainer Vanessa Tang, 33.

Kerry Tran, 26

Banking analyst

HEIGHT

1.75m

WEIGHT

76kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE

I weight train six times a week, with a push-pull-legs routine from Mondays to Saturdays, and play basketball on Sundays.

I focus mainly on compound movements on weight-training days, followed by isolation movements towards the end to work on my weak points.

DIET

I have a burning passion for mala xiang guo (a stir-fried version of mala hotpot). I've got to have it two to three times a week. The trick is to ask for less oil and make sure you earn the calories beforehand in the gym.

I eat everything else in moderation, and try to eat relatively clean 80 per cent of the time, so I can use the remaining 20 per cent to satisfy my cravings. Life is all about balance.

Vanesssa Tang, 33

Fitness trainer and online marketer

HEIGHT

1.68m

WEIGHT

58kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE

I do weight training two to three times a week to maintain muscle tone, and high-intensity interval training on other days to improve my cardiovascular fitness. I enjoy trying new routines every now and then, and I'm currently loving spinning.

I would love to train harder, but am cutting myself some slack as a mum of three and prioritising my young kids. It's important to keep active so I can keep up with my hyper kids.

DIET

I eat everything in moderation and treat myself whenever I feel like it. Refuelling the body and mind is important. I make it a point to choose the right foods, mainly high-protein and low-carb foods, and I love greens.

