Hot Bods: Image coach, 48, rarely snacks and is game to pick up new sports

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - student Benetton Cheng, 24, and image coach Melinda Chong, 48.

Melinda Chong, 48

Image coach

Height: 1.59m

Weight: 44kg

Exercise regimen

I run 5 km to 7km almost every day and hit the gym after for strength and toning. For variety, I attend an outdoor HITT class every Friday.

I play all types of sports and am always game to pick up new ones.

Diet

I usually have a full and heavy brunch. In between, I rarely snack, but will have the occasional indulgence.

For dinner, I eat light and skip heavier carbohydrates such as rice. Most times, I have only an acai bowl. I am not a fan of red meat and have a gag reflex if I taste certain parts of meat. I like anything spicy and love chilli.

Benetton Cheng, 24

Student

Height: 1.74m

Weight: 82kg

Exercise regimen

I hit the gym six days a week with free weights and do HIIT workouts as well as skipping and running. I recently picked up long-distance cycling during my rest days, and golfing as well.

Diet

For breakfast, I have two slices of oatmeal bread with a spread and two soft-boiled eggs. For lunch, I have chicken rice.

During tea time, I eat chicken breast with white rice. For dinner, it is cod or salmon. I end my day with cereal. I stay away from durian, but once in a while, I indulge in carrot cake or a McSpicy burger.