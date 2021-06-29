Hot Bods: Image coach, 48, rarely snacks and is game to pick up new sports

Student Benetton Cheng (left) and image coach Melinda Chong.
Student Benetton Cheng (left) and image coach Melinda Chong.ST PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN
SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - student Benetton Cheng, 24, and image coach Melinda Chong, 48.

Melinda Chong, 48

Image coach

Height: 1.59m

Weight: 44kg

Exercise regimen

I run 5 km to 7km almost every day and hit the gym after for strength and toning. For variety, I attend an outdoor HITT class every Friday.

I play all types of sports and am always game to pick up new ones.

Diet

I usually have a full and heavy brunch. In between, I rarely snack, but will have the occasional indulgence.

For dinner, I eat light and skip heavier carbohydrates such as rice. Most times, I have only an acai bowl. I am not a fan of red meat and have a gag reflex if I taste certain parts of meat. I like anything spicy and love chilli.

Benetton Cheng, 24

Student

Height: 1.74m

Weight: 82kg

Exercise regimen

I hit the gym six days a week with free weights and do HIIT workouts as well as skipping and running. I recently picked up long-distance cycling during my rest days, and golfing as well.

Diet

For breakfast, I have two slices of oatmeal bread with a spread and two soft-boiled eggs. For lunch, I have chicken rice.

During tea time, I eat chicken breast with white rice. For dinner, it is cod or salmon. I end my day with cereal. I stay away from durian, but once in a while, I indulge in carrot cake or a McSpicy burger.

