Hot Bods: I want to show that fathers can lead a healthy lifestyle as well

Umar Abdul Hamid, 34

Healthcare specialist

Height: 1.74m

Weight: 79kg

Exercise regimen: I do weights for an hour every day, focusing on a different body part each time. I also hike for one hour, three times a week, for cardio. My main motivation for exercising is to keep up with my young children at the playground. In April, I adopted a more dedicated approach incorporating proper diet and sleep. I want to show that fathers can lead a healthy lifestyle.

Diet: I believe that abs are made in the kitchen and you cannot exercise away a bad diet. I eat a lot of white meat, such as chicken breast and fish like barramundi. I have red meat once a week. If I am craving something, I eat it and ensure my other meals are not as calorie-dense, which evens out my calories for the day.

Jane Fong, 50

Travel writer

Height: 1.5m

Weight: 40kg

Exercise regimen: I started getting active 10 years ago. I go to the gym twice a week to train my legs with deadlifts and squats. Three days a week, I train with kettlebell, clubbell, mace, rope flow, animal flow or callisthenics. On weekends, I go longboarding in the park. I want to have an active lifestyle so even as I age, I can do fun things such as rock climbing.

Diet: I do intermittent fasting and eat a high-fat, low-carb keto diet. I usually train during my 16- to 18-hour fasting window and break fast after working out. My carb intake comes mostly from cauliflower, broccoli and cabbage. My fats usually come from avocados, olive oil, animal fats and walnuts, while my proteins come from a small portion of any kind of meat. I try to minimise eating processed food and I do not drink soft drinks.

This is the final instalment of Hot Bods.