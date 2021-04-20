Hot Bods: I do cardio exercises every day as it helps me wake up

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, software engineer Maria Tirador Alises, 28, and retail manager Aaron Torres, 29.

Maria Tirador Alises, 28,

Software engineer

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 58kg

Exercise routine: I do weight training five times a week, focusing on different body areas.

I try to focus on keeping good form and mind-muscle connection. I also do three to five sessions of cardio and I use different machines to keep it fun.

Diet

I have been vegan for about two years and have built a good amount of muscle relying on plant-based protein sources such as tofu, tempeh and beans. I eat a consistent diet and have only one or two free meals a week.

Aaron Torres, 29

Retail manager

Height: 1.93m

Weight: 83.5kg

Exercise routine: I train five times a week and focus on different body parts. I also do cardio every day of the week, specially on rest days as it helps you to wake up.

Diet: I'm pescatarian, so I go for tilapia, tuna and salmon. Rice is my second best friend. Sometimes, a pure tomato sauce can do wonders.