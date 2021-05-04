Hot Bods: Home-cooked meals and training four times a week

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, personal trainers Jacqueline Toh, 29, and Samuel Gallo, 30.
Jacqueline Toh, 29
Personal trainer
Height: 1.7m
Weight: 60kg
Exercise routine: I train four times a week - I do split and total body resistance training. I also keep my daily step count above 10,000 and cycle 30 to 40km up to two times a week.
Diet: I cook daily for myself and my boyfriend, which makes it easier to control my calorie intake. I generally keep a balanced diet , with higher protein and carbohydrates. But my weakness is weekly pizza, matcha lava bread and berries tarts.
Samuel Gallo, 30
Personal trainer
Height: 1.80m
Weight: 79kg
Exercise routine: I do full-body strength training four times a week, for one to one and a half hour each time.
I usually play futsal twice a week and dislike any type of cardio exercise unless I play a sport.
Diet: I have home-cook food by my girlfriend most of the time. I try to have more proteins and to apply portion control.
We have a big weakness for pizza and we eat that weekly.