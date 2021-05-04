Hot Bods: Home-cooked meals and training four times a week

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, personal trainers Jacqueline Toh, 29, and Samuel Gallo, 30.

Jacqueline Toh, 29

Personal trainer

Height: 1.7m

Weight: 60kg

Exercise routine: I train four times a week - I do split and total body resistance training. I also keep my daily step count above 10,000 and cycle 30 to 40km up to two times a week.

Diet: I cook daily for myself and my boyfriend, which makes it easier to control my calorie intake. I generally keep a balanced diet , with higher protein and carbohydrates. But my weakness is weekly pizza, matcha lava bread and berries tarts.

Samuel Gallo, 30

Personal trainer

Height: 1.80m

Weight: 79kg

Exercise routine: I do full-body strength training four times a week, for one to one and a half hour each time.

I usually play futsal twice a week and dislike any type of cardio exercise unless I play a sport.

Diet: I have home-cook food by my girlfriend most of the time. I try to have more proteins and to apply portion control.

We have a big weakness for pizza and we eat that weekly.