Hot Bods: Hitting the gym five to six times a week

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods - Brandon Lio, 24, auxiliary police officer and student Wee Li Qing Nuruhidmah Hidayat, 21.

Wee Li Qing Nuruhidmah Hidayat, 21

Student

Height: 1.61m

Weight: 66kg

Exercise routine: I go for cardio every morning, followed by weightlifting in the evening with my boyfriend. When it comes to weightlifting, I focus on leg exercises like squats, lunges and deadlifts, so I can build strength. I hit the gym six times a week to maintain consistency.

Periodically, I practice martial arts like MMA (mixed martial arts) and muay thai to improve my reflexes.

Diet: I blend a protein smoothie for breakfast, and have a tuna sandwich and half-boiled eggs for brunch. For lunch, I grill salmon and have a bowl of greens for a balanced meal. I have a cheat meal once a week on weekends to satisfy cravings.

Other than that, I avoid having food outside. I want to eat as clean a diet as possible, so I can build a stronger immune system and overall health.

Brandon Lio, 24

Auxiliary police officer

Height: 1.65m

Weight: 68kg

Exercise routine: To increase stamina and improve my physique, I hit the gym five to six days a week. I will spend an hour doing intensive workouts such as weightlifting, superset training one to two body parts. To maintain cardiovascular health, I squeeze in 10 minutes of cardio - an infinitesimal amount as I do not wish to burn my gains.

Diet: I start my day with a homemade protein smoothie. Before heading for work, I'll prep my meals - strictly steamed chicken breast and veggies - as I have to keep track of my protein intake. For carbs, I consume basmati rice or honey sweet potato as it is a good source of fibre and, most importantly, is low in sodium.

The things I would avoid the most are fried foods and sugary drinks, as I do not want to jeopardise my balanced diet. It's a must for me to stick to six meals daily to increase my muscle mass.