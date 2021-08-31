Hot Bods: Ditching my phone and eating slowly

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, fitness trainer and massage therapist Hadi Danial, 25, and senior marketing executive Paulyn Tan, 27.
Hadi Danial, 25
Massage therapist and fitness trainer
Height: 1.81m
Weight: 80kg
Exercise regimen
I try to incorporate all aspects of fitness and not stick to one discipline.
My training hits all muscle groups at least twice a week and I also incorporate mobility exercises. I try to make cardio fun - such as by doing footwork drills - because I do not enjoy long walks or jogging.
Diet
Due to the physical demands and constant commuting involved in my job, I sometimes miss meals and resort to fast food.
I am still conscious about what I eat and try to make better food choices when I can. Fruit and whole foods are good sources of energy.
Paulyn Tan, 27
Senior marketing executive
Height: 1.55m
Weight: 48kg
Exercise regimen
As my job is sedentary, I dedicate a part of my day to staying active, even if it is for just a few minutes. I incorporate a variety of training disciplines, such as HIIT (high-intensity interval training), spin classes or my own strength training. I recently started rope-skipping as well.
Diet
Having tried restrictive diets for years, what has been the most sustainable for me is to make lifestyle changes. I am more mindful of what I put into my body instead of letting my cravings dictate my food choices.
Ditching my phone and eating slowly helped reshape my judgment on what I want to eat to feel my best physically and mentally.