Hot Bods: Ditching my phone and eating slowly

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods, fitness trainer and massage therapist Hadi Danial, 25, and senior marketing executive Paulyn Tan, 27.

Hadi Danial, 25

Massage therapist and fitness trainer

Height: 1.81m

Weight: 80kg

Exercise regimen

I try to incorporate all aspects of fitness and not stick to one discipline.

My training hits all muscle groups at least twice a week and I also incorporate mobility exercises. I try to make cardio fun - such as by doing footwork drills - because I do not enjoy long walks or jogging.

Diet

Due to the physical demands and constant commuting involved in my job, I sometimes miss meals and resort to fast food.

I am still conscious about what I eat and try to make better food choices when I can. Fruit and whole foods are good sources of energy.

Paulyn Tan, 27

Senior marketing executive

Height: 1.55m

Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen

As my job is sedentary, I dedicate a part of my day to staying active, even if it is for just a few minutes. I incorporate a variety of training disciplines, such as HIIT (high-intensity interval training), spin classes or my own strength training. I recently started rope-skipping as well.

Diet

Having tried restrictive diets for years, what has been the most sustainable for me is to make lifestyle changes. I am more mindful of what I put into my body instead of letting my cravings dictate my food choices.

Ditching my phone and eating slowly helped reshape my judgment on what I want to eat to feel my best physically and mentally.

