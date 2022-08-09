Hot Bods: 'Carbs are extremely important to feed the muscle, hence I do not skip them'

SINGAPORE - Meet this week's hot bods: Ms Yin Ong, 51, and student Joshua Hee, 24.

Yin Ong, 51

Real estate agent

Height: 1.59m

Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen: My exercise regimen consists of body combat, spin and Zumba classes. I also run on the treadmill and do stretching exercises three to five times a week. I am now learning to play tennis, but have to take a break because I developed tennis elbow.

Diet: I eat only two meals a day. I have the first meal after noon and the second at around 8pm, so that I can have at least 14 to 16 hours of fasting in between.

The first meal is usually yogurt with chia seeds, fruit and toast with soya milk or coffee. The menu for my second meal depends on whether I eat at home or outside.

I do not really watch my diet. I love pastries and anything with chocolate. I do not avoid any food in particular, except that I do not particularly like deep-fried food.

Joshua Hee, 24

Student

Height: 1.74m

Weight: 71kg

Exercise regimen: I work out every other day for about one-and-a-half hours each time. The only cardio I do is walking dogs around an animal shelter on weekends. Sports-wise, I have been playing ultimate frisbee since my secondary school days. I also joined a dragonboat team for a little under a year, but am now focusing on purely bodybuilding training.

Diet: I am not too strict with my diet, but I ensure that each meal has a good balance of meat and vegetables.

Carbs are also extremely important to feed the muscle, hence I do not skip them. I take some basic supplements such as multi-vitamins and fish oil tablets.

The most important thing is hydration. I carry a bottle of water with me all the time and I drink at least 2 litres a day.

I do not actively avoid fast food, but if I am working up to a photo shoot, I will eat less fatty foods, such as pork belly, and avoid food that is infused with a heavy sauce like mala or extremely sugary smoothies or shakes.