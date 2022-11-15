Hot Bods: Baby steps count, as long as I am going forward

Financial consultants Celine Quek (left) and Koh Wei Siang. ST PHOTOS: DESMOND WEE
Updated
Published
11 min ago

Celine Quek, 31

Financial consultant

Height: 1.62m
Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen: I have been doing cardio-focused programmes such as Body Combat and Tabata, high-intensity interval training to increase endurance and performance. However, I am transiting to conventional weightlifting – such as squats, presses, lifts and curls – which focuses on resistance training that improves strength while toning and shaping muscles. I spend one to two hours training about four times a week. I am a strong believer in consistency because baby steps count, as long as I am going forward.

Diet: My go-to food before a workout is almond yogurt with granola. I don’t really stick to a strict diet because restrictive dieting can affect overall health, both in mind and body. I focus on healthy food that I enjoy, such as cashew nuts, avocado and salmon. But there are foods that I cannot forgo, such as pasta.

Koh Wei Siang, 27

Financial consultant

Height: 1.75m
Weight: 75kg

Exercise regimen: I primarily focus on conventional weightlifting about four to five times a week, with each session lasting about an hour. Starting with compound movements before moving on to isolation exercises and occasionally ending the session with low-intensity cardio. I would target different body muscle groups each session: chest-triceps, back-biceps, shoulders and legs. Consistency is key in this fitness journey. I believe in gradual progression instead of taking big leaps to achieve fitness goals, and training safely with proper form.

Diet: I try to go for low carb-high protein meals throughout the day and avoid processed or fast food. I drink about 3 litres of water daily and do not take sugary drinks. Almonds are my favourite snack.

