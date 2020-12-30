Trisha Thow, 42

Agri-commodity inspection manager

HEIGHT 1.53m WEIGHT 50kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I work out from Tuesdays to Sundays, with Mondays being my rest day, when I also do stretching. My exercise regimen comprises strength training such as carrying weights and doing pull-ups, and cardiovascular activities such as running. I love obstacle course racing such as the Spartan race and have travelled to Indonesia, Malaysia and Hong Kong to join these races.

DIET In the morning after a workout, I have a protein smoothie with bananas. My plate usually consists of 75 per cent non-meat items - I am working to reduce my meat intake. I avoid drinks with lots of added sugar. My favourite food? Chicken rice with lots of chilli and prawn mee with extra sambal, among others.

Gabriel Lim, 26

Engineer

HEIGHT 1.72m WEIGHT 76kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do resistance training at the gym about three to four times a week for two hours a session.

DIET I do not usually keep to a strict diet, but I am trying out the keto diet, which basically substitutes carbohydrates for fats as an energy source. High-protein foods is a must, of course. I am not picky about food. However, there are vegetables that I do not like - lady's finger, eggplant, bittergourd and celery. My go-to food at a hawker centre is laksa.