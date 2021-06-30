Melinda Chong, 48

Image Coach

HEIGHT 1.59m WEIGHT 44kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I run 5 to 7km almost every day and hit the gym after for strength and toning. For variety, I attend an outdoor HITT class every Friday. I play all types of sports and am always game to pick up new ones.

DIET I usually have a full and heavy brunch. In between, I rarely snack, but will have the occasional indulgence. For dinner, I eat light and skip heavier carbohydrates such as rice. Most times, I have only an acai bowl. I am not a fan of red meat and have a gag reflex if I taste certain parts of meat. I like anything spicy and love chilli.

Benetton Cheng, 24

Student

HEIGHT 1.74m WEIGHT 82kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I hit the gym six days a week with free weights and do HIIT workouts as well as skipping and running. I recently picked up long-distance cycling during my rest days, and golfing as well.

DIET For breakfast, I have two slices of oatmeal bread with a spread and two soft-boiled eggs. For lunch, I have chicken rice. During tea time, I eat chicken breast with white rice. For dinner, it is cod or salmon. I end my day with cereal. I never touch durian, but once in a while, I indulge in carrot cake or a McSpicy burger.