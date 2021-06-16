Marcus Cheong, 23

Full-time national serviceman

HEIGHT 1.72m WEIGHT 70kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN My exercise revolves around volume-dense workouts - pull-ups, muscle-ups and dips, which one can easily do outside a gym. I work out at a fitness corner in a neighbourhood playground six days a week, for two to three hours each time, and rest on Sundays. I started working out in 2016 as a personal challenge that evolved into a goal of motivating people to start exercising without the need for fancy equipment or a professional setting.

DIET I do not take breakfast. Lunch and dinner are meat-and protein-heavy, and fulfil my ideal calorie intake of 2,400 calories. I usually eat in the army canteen for lunch and have a home-cooked meal for dinner. I try to stay away from fried food and dishes with gravy.

I drink coffee in the morning. For the rest of the day, I consume water and an average of four protein shakes.

Yva Au Tak Lam, late 30s

Part-time pole dance instructor

HEIGHT 1.61m WEIGHT 47kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I try to find time to do intensive skill-based training on the pole at least once a week for a minimum of two hours. Every day, I also try to do mobility exercises which help me maintain a healthy range of movements for my joints.

I have found ways to exercise while caring for my two-year-old daughter. For example, I can do squats while carrying her. I also involve her in other simple exercises, which I find piques her interest in fitness as she emulates and learns as well.

DIET I do not have a fixed diet and usually eat what I cook for my daughter, which is why I also tend to season my food with herbs and spices, instead of salt or artificial seasonings. I use a lot of miso in my meals as it is easy to prepare and healthy.

I try to look for recipes that use natural ingredients such as honey as a sweetener or I make gravy from scratch.