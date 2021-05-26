Roxy Ng, 52

Part-time legal secretary

HEIGHT: 1.6m WEIGHT: 49kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN: I am an avid Crossfit athlete. Before the pandemic, I attended a class thrice a week. I also took calisthenics classes and exercised with friends at least four times a week.

DIET: I focus on a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet, with protein shakes after intense exercise. I eat a variety of raw and cooked vegetables. I also make and enjoy eating keto bread, keto chocolate and gluten-free muffins. On cheat days - maybe once a month - I have fast food. At home, I sometimes have a sweet dessert after dinner.

Jonathan Teo, 22

Stretch trainer at physical therapy chain Dr.stretch

HEIGHT: 1.7m WEIGHT: 64kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN: I do push-ups and Russian twists. I also do strength training and bodybuilding thrice a week for about 11 /2 hours a session. I used to play basketball competitively and tried powerlifting for a while.

DIET: High protein is a staple in my otherwise flexible diet. I avoid fast food, deep-fried food and bubble tea. I do not have a favourite food, but I enjoy good sashimi.