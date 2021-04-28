Erin Nishimura, 20

Student

HEIGHT: 1.64m WEIGHT: 56kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE: I go to the gym once or twice a week and work out with free weights, and play competitive softball as a catcher.

DIET: I eat everything but in moderation. I also drink lots of milk and eat lots of protein. I do not avoid any food. I love eating ramen and really enjoy ice cream.

Maurice Wong, 25

Financial adviser and restaurant manager

HEIGHT: 1.81m WEIGHT: 86kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE: I train for rugby up to thrice a week and I usually hit the gym four times a week. I have been playing rugby for 17 years and had the privilege to represent Singapore.

DIET: I usually have vegetarian bee hoon for breakfast, chicken rice for lunch and pasta for dinner. I avoid fast food and sugary carbonated drinks such as Coke, but I love peanut butter waffles and bak kut teh.