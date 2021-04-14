Christel Fung, 29

Business manager and trainer

HEIGHT 1.58m WEIGHT 50kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE I do a combination of functional training, strength training, CrossFit workouts, high-intensity workouts, boxing, muay thai, jiu jitsu, outdoor bootcamps, spinning and swimming. I try to work out in the early morning, as it gives me a great boost of energy to start my day. I also enjoy activities such as longboarding, wake-surfing, slacklining, volleyball and frisbee.

DIET Packing food each day makes healthy eating easier and more convenient for me, as my job requires me to be on the move. My post-workout breakfast typically consists of Greek yogurt with granola, chia seeds and fruits, along with a protein shake. For lunch and dinner, I have a bowl of vegetables, while changing up my protein of fish, chicken or eggs. Fruit, yogurt and cereal are my go-to snacks, although I indulge in the occasional chocolate.

Nicholas Peck, 25

Personal trainer

HEIGHT 1.77m WEIGHT 71kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE My fitness regime is all about contact sports such as mixed martial arts and rugby. I do weight training three to four times a week and my own Apex training twice a week. On non-workout days, I usually do yoga and stretching.

DIET My diet is high in protein and carbohydrates. I do not worry too much about carbs as I need them for intensive training and coaching. Every morning, I eat 10 eggs with a protein shake and oats. My lunch is steak and brown rice, with a protein shake three hours later. I have a small snack of yogurt and fruit. For dinner, I keep it light with fish.