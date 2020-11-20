SPH and its partners to feature Black Friday deals and offer vouchers to readers

SINGAPORE - One of the busiest shopping events of the year has already started at some major retailers, which launched their Black Friday sales as early as Monday.

Black Friday, which falls on Nov 27 this year, is usually reserved for big-ticket items.

Cyber Monday, which typically offers online deals for smaller gadgets, follows on Nov 30.

This year, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has partnered retailers BHG, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman and Metro for the event.

The company will feature pre-Black Friday deals from these retailers in The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao tomorrow.

On Nov 26 and 27, attractive vouchers worth more than $130,000 in total will be up for grabs through SPH's newspapers and online channels. Readers can redeem the vouchers at the participating stores from Nov 27 to 30.

On Nov 27, there will also be hourly updates through a live blog of Black Friday star buys from these retailers.

At electronics and home appliances chain Gain City, Black Friday sales are spread over three events, which started on Wednesday and run till Nov 27.

Deals include a 14-inch Acer laptop N4020 going for $299 (usual price: $598), preloaded with Microsoft Office 365P; a Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV (usual price: $1,878) bundled with a Samsung Soundbar (usual price: $1,199) at a special price of $2,279.50 (usual price: $3,077); and a Toshiba 9kg top-load washing machine going for $549 (usual price: $749).

Gain City is also giving away $50 grocery vouchers for every $500 spent.

Other retailers such as department stores OG and Isetan and Prime Supermarket are also offering attractive discounts and promotions during the sales period.