My 2023 style book - and what I’m saving for next year

SINGAPORE – The Straits Times checks in with tastemakers in design, hospitality, fashion and lifestyle on what helped shape their personal style in 2023 and what they anticipate adding to their wardrobes in the year ahead.
Aisha Ashraf, founder of Aisha Ashraf Interiors
Pakistan-born Singaporean Aisha Ashraf founded Accentuate Home, a personalised virtual home interior design company, in 2010. It was later rebranded as Aisha Ashraf Interiors in 2020. The 45-year-old manages a multidisciplinary range of projects for clients around the world, from glamorous residential interiors to luxury hospitality and commercial projects.
Fashion in 2023: “High-waisted pants work well for me as they elongate my legs, sculpting a longer silhouette that makes me look taller.
Another positive development on the runways in 2023 was the coordinated outfit featuring a top and bottom in the same material and colour. I like the stacking of similar colours, which offers a flattering optical illusion.
Also, reds this year were all the rage. While I have never been a fervent admirer of red, 2023’s deep crimson has captivated me, particularly in shoes and handbags.
Red has remarkably transformed into a newfound ‘neutral’ in my style lexicon, injecting a bold and vibrant element into my monochromatic ensembles. My favourite buy this year was a pair of deep red Saint Laurent shoes.”
Fashion in 2024: “I hope to make more purchases that surprise and delight. I am an impulsive buyer. The spontaneity of the experience tends to dictate my choices, making each purchase unique and unexpected.
I expect to manage challenging times in business and can foresee a breezy white palette as the ideal way to add a sense of airiness to my outfits. It is not only an aesthetic choice, but also a necessity in Singapore’s hot and humid climate. All-white outfits are timeless and can be easily dressed up or down.” – Chantal Sajan
Martha Waslen, chief executive and founder of DayAway
Ms Martha Waslen, 39, founded DayAway, initially a platform for booking daytime experiences at luxury hotels in Singapore in 2021. The American tech entrepreneur has since refined DayAway as an exclusive members-only marketplace for accessing luxury experiences and privileges curated by the world’s top hospitality brands.
Fashion in 2023: “It is all about feeling comfortable and confident in designs that suit my personal style and lifestyle. As a start-up founder and working parent, life can be pretty chaotic, so I found myself opting for more quality versatile pieces and depending on my trusted ‘uniforms’ to get me from work to dinners, events and travels.
The highlights of my wardrobe in 2023 were oversized blazers, which make every outfit look bolder and more chic.
I rarely wear colour, but I have just discovered that red works for me and does wonders for my complexion.
I prefer timeless simplicity, such as the slip dresses of Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein. So the revival of understated 1990s silhouettes not only felt on-trend, but also resonated with my style, elevating my wardrobe with an effortless chic and contemporary allure.”
Fashion in 2024: “I hope to see more power dressing on working women in 2024 and was excited to see lots of ethereal whites, statement blacks and monochromatic 3D lace on the Spring 2024 runways.” – Chantal Sajan
Harijanto Setiawan, founder of Boenga Flowers
Mr Harijanto Setiawan, 51, is the founder of floral and events management studio Boenga Flowers. He is also the recipient of the President’s Design Award for Designer of the Year in 2013 and author of Haribana, the 2023 book which details his fusion of Japanese ikebana and South-east Asian floral design.
Fashion in 2023: “This year has been one of my busiest, with lots of private society dinners and functions held by royalty in the region. I found that the easiest way to look my best round the clock is with monochromes.
My all-black outfit comprises a Valentino jacket, long-sleeved shirt by Malaysian brand Projet1826, trousers by Givenchy and chunky shoes by Prada.
Monochromatic ensembles have helped me save time, and suit a variety of occasions, such as meetings with clients and supervising my team of floral designers at formal functions.
Another must-have are roomy, oversized bags for carrying my myriad floral tools and presentation materials.”
Fashion in 2024: “I intend to invest in a luxury watch to complement my wardrobe. A well-curated accessory, such as a Patek Philippe or Cartier timepiece, speaks volumes and makes an important menswear style statement.
I am also looking forward to clothes made with innovative materials, such as those with treated bamboo and other natural fibres that are quick-drying.” – Chantal Sajan
Francesca Aurora Way, DJ and marketing manager
Francesca Aurora Way, 33, is the head of marketing for private members’ club 67 Pall Mall by day, and a club DJ by night.
Fashion in 2023: “One of my favourite fashion spends was on a subscription with Style Theory, a fashion start-up which allows customers to rent designer apparel and handbags. Plans start at $59 a month for three pieces.
Between my jobs, I have to dress up quite a bit. The best way I have been able to sustain this without feeling like I have run out of things to wear is by renting from Style Theory. It has been a true game-changer – the clothes are delivered to and collected from your doorstep, and you do not need to wash them.
I buy pieces that I rent and love from Style Theory. It makes my fashion purchases more intentional, with pieces I know I will wear over and over again.
I also found myself gravitating towards local designers and craftsmen. When I had the opportunity to DJ during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in September, I got myself an infinity jumpsuit from local slow-fashion brand OliveAnkara.
I also bought a pair of customised earrings from local designer theKang on Instagram. He uses a material called Plastic Fantastic, which he creates by fusing plastic bags, and turns it into jewellery, accessories, bags and more. It is so innovative and sustainable, but also chic and full of character.”
Fashion in 2024: “I am reaching a point in my life where I am more deliberate and purposeful, choosing quality and supporting local designers or good craftsmanship that I can wear for years and, hopefully, decades.” – Yamini Chinnuswamy
Jarieul Wong, communications director
Mr Jarieul Wong, 39, is the co-founder and communications director of public relations consultancy IN.Deed Communications and founder of Storebought Oddity, an online shop that specialises in books and indie paraphernalia.
Fashion in 2023: “I found myself following the ongoing trend of knitted and crocheted looks. Not ideal for Singapore’s weather perhaps, but I am trying to move away from the conventional office attire of button-up shirts and work pants.
I am quite fond of the knitted shirts I got from Zara in a variety of colours and designs. They cost about $70 each, and are comfortable and versatile.
Another favourite buy was a puffer jacket from online retailer Asos, which was a steal because it was marked down to $46 from $126. I will be using it during a holiday to Japan in January.”
Fashion in 2024: “I expect to be vintage shopping, something I have been meaning to try, in the Tokyo neighbourhood of Shimokitazawa during my holiday.” – Yamini Chinnuswamy
Krison Sum, medical student and fashion content creator
Mr Krison Sum, 24, is a fourth-year medical student at the National University of Singapore. He is also a fashion content creator with more than 150,000 followers on Instagram and 110,000 on TikTok.
Fashion in 2023: “My style can be described as comfy chic. I have been on the lookout for oversized silhouettes with unique fabrics and details, such as my shirt from Ami Paris and pleated trousers from Issey Miyake.
I shop and wear pieces with a lot of intention, sporting details and accessories that may not necessarily catch someone’s attention from afar, but when up close, one will be able to appreciate the thought behind the look.
My fashion sense has always been focused on quality, so I was in my element when quiet luxury became a trend in 2023. I went deeper into studying the fabrics and craft of making clothing, which made me fall in love with fashion more.
One of my favourite pieces is a Bottega Veneta jacket which I was eyeing for months. I know it will follow me on all my travels and events for years to come. The shell is made of 100 per cent canvas with 100 per cent wool lining. Not only is it a super high quality and versatile piece, but I also love Bottega Veneta as a brand. It just felt like everything aligned.”
Fashion in 2024: “I will be looking to wear more casual suits paired with pieces with an outdoor element, like oversized jeans and suit jackets with utility-inspired shoes such as my white Salomons. I will also add a bit of 1990s nostalgia and grunge into my typically clean silhouette.” – Arthur Sim
Lionnel Lim, director of society and special events at a+ magazine
Mr Lionnel Lim, who is in his 50s, has been in the fashion industry for more than 30 years as a fashion stylist, consultant and style director.
Fashion in 2023: “I mix hard and soft, masculine and feminine, stripes with dots, and layer texture on texture. So every year, I adapt this look with current trends.
For example, for an event in November, I wore a tailored embossed velvet tailcoat over a black lace top from the women’s section of Zara, and paired this with silver jacquard cropped trousers from Thai label Greyhound.
I was also really pleased that I managed to get a lime suit and leather pants from the Mugler H&M special-edition collection in March because these sell out fast. Then in October, when the Rabanne H&M collection was launched, I also managed to get its metal mesh T-shirt.
Another favourite buy is a pair of men’s Chris mules from Saint Laurent. More brands are blurring gender boundaries, so now it’s much easier to find the styles that I gravitate towards.”
Fashion in 2024: “I usually get something from Commes des Garcons, Issey Miyake and Noir Kei Ninomiya every year, which may then provide the inspiration for how I will style myself for that year.
My look will still be about contrasts. But I think this is becoming almost normal, with several male celebrities dressing this way and inspiring their fans. While I think this freedom of expression is great, I do feel my individuality is becoming the norm.” – Arthur Sim
Sheryl Teo, public relations coordinator
Ms Sheryl Teo, 22, has been working in public relations, with a focus on the fashion industry, for more than two years.
Fashion in 2023: “My look leaned towards urban street style while incorporating a sense of comfort. I would usually pair a textured black or white top with baggy parachute pants and chunky sandals from Balenciaga. I am into chunky footwear at the moment, and one of my favourite purchases is a pair of mid-length black leather boots. I wear them almost two to three times a week, matching them with jeans, trousers, shorts and skirts.
I also bought a black men’s button-up leather jacket from GU, and a men’s winter coat from Zara. I have been buying menswear since 2020 because I appreciate oversized apparel, and surprisingly, I find some menswear more outstanding compared with womenswear.”
Fashion in 2024: “My vision for the new year is to be more dramatic. I will be wearing more colours instead of just black, white or neutral tones. I will add pops of colours, like neon lime green, and throw on a dramatic yet stylish jacket or outerwear. And, hopefully, I will get my hands on the Shark Lock boots from Givenchy.” – Arthur Sim