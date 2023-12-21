My 2023 style book - and what I’m saving for next year

Pakistan-born Singaporean Aisha Ashraf founded Accentuate Home, a personalised virtual home interior design company, in 2010. It was later rebranded as Aisha Ashraf Interiors in 2020. The 45-year-old manages a multidisciplinary range of projects for clients around the world, from glamorous residential interiors to luxury hospitality and commercial projects.

Fashion in 2023: “High-waisted pants work well for me as they elongate my legs, sculpting a longer silhouette that makes me look taller.

Another positive development on the runways in 2023 was the coordinated outfit featuring a top and bottom in the same material and colour. I like the stacking of similar colours, which offers a flattering optical illusion.

Also, reds this year were all the rage. While I have never been a fervent admirer of red, 2023’s deep crimson has captivated me, particularly in shoes and handbags.