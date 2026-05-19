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Once associated with bodybuilders, ready-to-drink protein beverages have become mainstream.

SINGAPORE – Step into a supermarket or convenience store these days and you are likely to see rows of bottles screaming the word “protein”.

From milk to teas, whey-based to plant-based, these ready-to-drink protein beverages have gained shelf space in recent years as more people become health-conscious. This mirrors trends in other developed countries.

FairPrice supermarket chain has more than 20 such products across its over 160 retail and online platforms. And 7-Eleven stocks over 30 in its more than 460 convenience stores, and six in 10 of its stores even have dedicated protein bays.

FairPrice Group expanded its range after seeing a steady rise in consumer demand for high-protein milk and drinks from 2022, a spokesperson says. It started stocking such beverages in 2018.

Rokeby protein smoothies and the recently launched CP-Meiji Low Fat High Protein Milk are the most popular brands currently, the spokesperson adds. Chocolate is the top flavour across brands. The supermarket chain did not provide prices for its protein drinks as there are ongoing promotions for various products.

7-Eleven started its high-protein offerings in 2020 with ready-to-eat chicken breast and Hanjuku eggs (a soft-boiled egg with a creamy yolk). It has since expanded its range to include protein bars, high-protein chips and ready-to-drink protein beverages, a spokesperson says.

High-protein milk and shakes are among the most popular choices as they have higher protein per serving, the spokesperson adds. Protein levels can range from about 10g to over 40g per serving, depending on the brand.

Demand for protein-focused products is strongest at 7-Eleven outlets near gyms and fitness hubs, where customers pick up protein drinks before or after their workouts, the spokesperson adds.

But do most people need such drinks?

“Protein milk offers a simple and accessible way for consumers to incorporate higher protein intake into their daily routines,” says Mr Joseph Long, general manager of Crown Pacific Beverage, the authorised distributor for CP-Meiji.

Its Low Fat High Protein Milk launched in February at a promotional price of $3.75 and has about 30g of protein in a 350ml serving, depending on the flavour.

Mr Siew Peng Yim, managing director of F&N Foods Singapore and Yoke Food Industries Malaysia, says its F&N Magnolia High Protein Milk caters not only to fitness enthusiasts, but also to busy professionals who do not want to compromise on nutrition.

Launched in 2022, it has 25g of protein in a 375ml bottle. The recommended retail price is $5.05. The company plans to launch a new formula with higher protein content later in May .

Not just for bodybuilders

Ms Annabelle Johnson, a dietitian in private practice, has noticed a significant appetite for convenient, high-protein options and says the trend reflects a broader shift.

“Protein drinks are no longer just for bodybuilders; they have entered the mainstream wellness consciousness,” she says.

Ready-to-drink protein beverages have been around for years, but today’s iterations are more palate-pleasing than the previous chalky and medicinal-tasting versions, she adds. This, together with better nutritional profiles, accounts for some of their popularity.

According to national digital platform HealthHub, the recommended dietary allowance of protein for average Singaporean adults aged 18 to 49 is 0.8g per kg of body weight. And the United States-based International Society of Sports Nutrition recommends protein intake of 1.4g to 2g per kg per day for physically active individuals.

So, a person who weighs 60kg and does not exercise would need about 48g of protein, while someone of the same weight who is more active might need about 84g to 120g.

Whole foods are still the best source of protein. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Protein-rich foods include meat, seafood, dairy products, soya products, eggs and legumes. A 100g serving of chicken breast contains about 30g of protein, while a 250ml cup of whole milk has around 8g.

Ms Johnson stresses that whole foods are still the best source of protein, but supplementation can help those who struggle to get enough protein from food alone, such as seniors and highly active individuals.

Sports nutritionist James Yeo, who runs private nutritional consultancy Performance Nutrition, says some of his clients find it hard to hit their protein targets.

“Either you’re paying a high price for it or you default to something like chicken breast, which is fine, but there’s only so much of it that you want to eat,” says Mr Yeo.

Grab-and-go protein drinks fill the gap in convenience and taste.

Watch out for artificial sweeteners

Savvy marketing may highlight the nutritional benefits of ready-to-drink protein options, but many contain artificial sweeteners that may cause bloating or gastrointestinal discomfort in individuals with digestive sensitivities, Ms Johnson warns.

She has noticed that the sugar content varies significantly across different brands, so consumers should compare nutrition labels.

People with kidney disease should check with their dietitian before buying such products as these may worsen their condition.

“Ultimately, consumers should ensure the energy, protein and sugar profiles of these beverages align with the specific nutritional gaps they are seeking to fill,” she says.

Mr Yeo points out that some protein water contains collagen, which is an incomplete protein and does not count towards protein targets.

Which protein drink works best?

Aim for at least 20g of protein per serving if you are buying a ready-to-drink protein beverage, Ms Johnson says.

Some brands have a higher protein weightage, which means they offer high protein without adding too many calories, Mr Yeo says. These are often taken to boost daily protein needs or paired with food as a full meal.

One gram of protein has about four calories, so to calculate protein weightage, multiply the grams of protein per serving by four, then divide it by the total calories per serving. To get a percentage figure, multiply the result by 100.

So, a ready-to-drink protein beverage with 20g of protein and 200 calories has a protein weightage of 40 per cent, while a similar drink with 30g of protein and 200 calories would have a protein weightage of 60 per cent. The latter has higher protein weightage.

Consuming protein makes one fuller faster, which serves as an appetite regulator and reduces hunger pangs, Mr Yeo adds.

On the other hand, some brands contain slightly more carbohydrates and are popular choices for pre- or post-workout refuelling or meal replacements, he adds. In the latter case, beverages with too few calories may end up making one feel hungry faster.

Mr Yeo reiterates: “If you can get your daily protein requirement met through food, you will likely not need to further supplement through protein powder or drinks.”

The Bottom Line

High-protein drinks have grown in popularity as they offer convenience. But health experts caution that whole foods should be the first choice for protein sources. Consumers should be aware of artificial sweeteners in such processed products.