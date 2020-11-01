Guess where these places are



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



1 Located in a 56.8ha freshwater marshland in western Singapore, this lookout point (above) offers views of migratory birds from November to March, such as the Black Baza and Japanese Sparrowhawk. The marshland is home to a rich array of flora and fauna, including more than 170 species of birds, 54 species of butterflies and 33 species of dragonflies.

2 Singapore's second-oldest reservoir, commissioned in 1912, was built by impounding the upper reaches of the Kallang River.

The rainforest that lines its banks is dotted with numerous rubber trees and oil palms, visible reminders of the past when vast areas of Singapore were covered with plantations.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



3 Inaugurated on Feb 27, 2010, by Mr John Dicks, vice-chairman of RAF Changi Association, this monument (above) commemorates the men and women of Britain and Commonwealth Forces who served at Royal Air Force Changi and HQ Far East Air Force between April 6, 1946, and Dec 15, 1971, as well as the warm relationship the villagers enjoyed with the service personnel.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



4 This prayer hall (above) is found in a park, said to be the largest Japanese cemetery in South-east Asia. The cemetery was established in 1891 and closed to burials in 1973. About 900 tombstones of Japanese businessmen, prostitutes and soldiers are found here.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



5 One of two Merlion statues (above) found in this northern neighbourhood flanking the entrance of a carpark that leads to Housing Board flats. The pair of statues was built in 1998 at a cost of $30,000 by the neighbourhood's residents' committee.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



6 Designed by a team of students from ITE College Central, the hub (above) in a park in eastern Singapore was converted from a Police Coast Guard patrol vessel.

(1. Raptor Tower in Kranji Marshes; 2. Lower Peirce Reservoir; 3. Royal Air Force Changi and HQ Far East Air Force Memorial outside 1 Changi Village Road; 4. Japanese Cemetery Park along Chuan Hoe Avenue; 5. Merlions at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1; 6. Nexus Youth Hub at Pasir Ris Town Park)