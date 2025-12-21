Gift responsibly: A pet is for life, not a season

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Getting your child a dog or cat for Christmas may seem like a memorable gift, but parents need to be mindful of time commitments, care responsibilities and financial costs, as well as the child’s readiness for a pet.

Dr Nicholas Chng, lead veterinarian at Mount Pleasant Veterinary Centre’s Jalan Gelenggang Branch, noted that gifting pets to children during the festive season is a recurring trend.

“While the intention might be sweet, pet purchases and abandonment often peak during festive seasons,” said Dr Chng, 45, based on his observations over the years.

“Pets are living beings with sometimes complex needs that extend far beyond just a season or symbolic year.”

He added that festive impulse adoptions are often driven by a desire to create a memorable moment. When the initial novelty wears off, families quickly face the realities, such as significant time commitment for training, feeding and play; unexpected financial costs for food, accessories and veterinary care; and potential behavioural challenges or inconveniences.

There are, of course, numerous benefits to having a family pet. Caring for a pet can teach children responsibility, empathy and compassion, while fostering nurturing skills and boosting self-esteem.

Pets can also strengthen family bonds by providing a shared focus for activities and responsibilities, encouraging a sense of unity within the family.

Early exposure to pets may also help reduce the risk of developing common allergies and asthma, said Dr Chng, citing various studies. He added that children with dogs tend to be more physically active.

“These numerous benefits contribute to more holistic child development and these advantages are maximised when the pet is well cared for,” he said.

However, he sounded a note of caution: “Children’s interests are naturally fickle, and pet care tasks that seem fun initially can quickly become a chore when they realise pets require constant attention and are not just a play companion.”

When parents find themselves shouldering the entire responsibility without having initially prepared for it, feelings of being overwhelmed can set in.

“This unpreparedness, coupled with a lack of understanding about a pet’s needs, unfortunately, often contributes to the surge in rehoming requests and abandonment cases. That is why knowing the upfront commitment is so vital,” he added.

Assessing a child’s readiness for a pet

Some things parents can look out for while assessing a child’s readiness for a pet include signs of maturity, responsibility and empathy.

“This can be observed in a child’s consistent ability to complete daily chores without reminders, their empathy towards others and how they may interact with other animals,” said Dr Chng.

Parents can do a practical trial run where they delegate “pet chores” for a toy animal. For younger children, parents may focus on gentle interaction, understanding safe touch and helping with simple tasks like filling a water bowl.

“With older children, parents can introduce more consistent tasks like daily feeding times,” said Dr Chng.

He added that parents can gauge if their children are willing to help with less pleasant tasks like cleaning up after a pet. Teenagers can take on more significant responsibilities, such as daily walks or basic training.

But ultimately, parents should understand they are the primary caregiver and should be ready to shoulder the responsibility when their child cannot, he stressed.

Some necessary commitments required for potential pet owners to consider include:

Health: Preventive healthcare is the foundation of a long, healthy life for pets. Regular examinations and screening tests help vets track changes over time rather than reacting when a disease is advanced.

Conditions such as kidney disease, arthritis, obesity, dental disease and hormonal disorders are common in pets in Singapore and respond far better to treatment when identified early.

Dr Chng added that preventive healthcare is not about over-testing. “It’s about giving pets more good years, not just more years.”

Finances: Beyond the initial purchase, it is important to budget for ongoing expenses for quality food, grooming and veterinary care, including vet-recommended parasiticides, vet check-ups and potential emergency or chronic illness treatments. This budgeting should include a robust preventive care plan from day one to avoid costly emergencies that may happen in the future.

Lifestyle: Owners must dedicate time daily to their animal’s exercise, training and affection. “You may also need to adapt daily routines and travel plans to account for your pet’s well-being,” said Dr Chng.

Parents can consider fostering an animal as an alternative to purchasing a pet, as it can help prepare a child for a lifetime animal companion.

“Fostering offers a realistic, hands-on introduction to the responsibilities of pet ownership for a defined period,” said Dr Chng.

He explained that the direct interaction with an animal could help enhance children’s empathy and compassion, as they learn to understand and respond to an animal’s needs and boundaries.

He added: “Fostering can even provide a gentle way to introduce the concept of loss when a foster pet moves to its forever home, teaching valuable coping skills.”