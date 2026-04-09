Your next sushi splurge? Two-Michelin-starred Shoukouwa marks its 10th anniversary

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Kinki fish is served in a delicate dashi at Shoukouwa.

SINGAPORE – Several closures have hit fine-dining establishments in recent times, but that has not stopped the two-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Shoukouwa at One Fullerton from marking its 10th-year milestone in March.

Over the past decade, it has retained its Michelin stars, and my latest meal there is testament to its consistency and quality of seasonal ingredients.

It is, like other high-end omakase restaurants, a splurge – $380++ for the Miyabi lunch omakase, $520++ for the Hana lunch and dinner, and an eye-popping $680++ for the En dinner set.

Ingredients change according to the seasons and my Hana lunch experience was artfully executed by Japanese head chef Kazumine Nishida, who has been with Shoukouwa since 2018.

Shoukouwa’s head chef Kazumine Nishida has been with the restaurant since 2018. PHOTO: SHOUKOUWA

The meal starts on a high with a series of appetisers – kinki fish in a delicate dashi; echizen gani snow crab topped with caviar; and Hokkaido uni paired with sweet tomato, okra and white asparagus.

Echizen gani snow crab appetiser. PHOTO: SHOUKOUWA

These whet the appetite for the series of nigiri sushi. Highlights include sweet and firm barfin flounder, deftly scored young squid enhanced with sesame powder, and warm sawara (Japanese Spanish mackerel) topped with cold ponzu jelly.

Chef Nishida has a tendency to be slightly more heavy-handed with wasabi and prefers white fish, which he says is more versatile.

The tuna hand roll features a mix of chutoro and otoro balanced with negi (Japanese long onion) and pickled radish.

It culminates with a big piece of futomaki, featuring a colourful medley of ingredients including kegani and crunchy pickles.

To finish, fresh fruit is served, along with a freshly brewed burdock root tea with mint, shiso and chrysanthemum, said to help aid digestion.

For its 10th anniversary, a special 13-course menu, which includes 10 pieces of nigiri sushi, is priced at $480++. It is available for dinner from Tuesdays to Thursdays till April 30 .

Where: Shoukouwa, 02-02A One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road

MRT: Raffles Place

Open: 12.30 to 3pm (Wednesdays to Saturdays), 6 to 8pm for first seating, 8.15 to 10.30pm for second seating (Tuesdays to Saturdays) , closed on Sundays and Mondays

Tel: 6423-9939

Info: shoukouwa.com.sg