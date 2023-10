SINGAPORE – One of the hottest food trends on TikTok in 2023 is chopped sandwiches, with the hashtag #choppedsandwich commanding 122.3 million views.

Others that started a year or two ago are still trending as TikTokers continue to post updated videos of their recipes, such as Sushi Bake by TikToker @gaming_foodie. The hashtag #sushibake has racked up 281.7 million views to date.