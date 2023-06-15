Try topping that: Unusual ramen toppings to tantalise your tastebuds

From famous Michelin-starred Japanese ramen chains like Tsuta and Nakiryu to homegrown offerings such as Ramen Taisho, the number of stalls offering the noodle dish in Singapore has only increased through the years, showing no signs of stopping.
Much can be said about the delectable bowls of edible comfort; everything from a hearty serving of noodles to warm broth simmered with love makes ramen feel like the embrace of an old friend. But sometimes, they show up sporting something unexpectedly different.
Here are some interesting ramen toppings that may or may not be up your alley - don’t worry, we won’t judge you.
Kermit, is that you?
Fresh off the stove, the logical conclusion to the age-old tale of a frog in boiling water stares deep into your soul. Well, at least it’s not alive, right?
Yuan Ramen in Yulin, Taiwan announced on Monday a limited offering of frog ramen.
A whole frog, uncut and unskinned, sits atop a bowl of ramen in fish broth, paired with clams and spring onions.
The dish costs NT$250 (S$11) - however, to prevent food wastage, the restaurant charges another NT$100 for those who only order it for the ‘gram.
Having a leg up on the competition, or 14 - who’s counting?
In May, another eatery in Taipei started serving up bowls of isopod ramen - normally found in the depths of the ocean, a whole marine isopod now sits atop a different kind of salty water. Watch that sodium intake now, you hear?
Each “limited-edition” bowl at The Ramen Boy costs NT$1,480 (S$65) and is available only for the ramen joint’s regulars. Registrations and bookings are required.
According to the Zhongshan district restaurant, the meat of this “dream ingredient” tastes like lobster and crab, while its yellow glands taste like crab roe.
The 14-legged isopod is not used to brew the ramen broth, which is instead cooked with chicken bouillon, bonito flakes and other ingredients.
Fries & Ice Cream 2: Dessert Ramen boogaloo
Everyone’s got friends who insist that dipping fries in ice cream is a gastronomic masterpiece - well, they can’t not try this, right?
Fusion ramen restaurant Franken, located in Osaka, Japan, periodically offers limited ramen combinations adorned with desserts.
The latest iteration, available for a month from this weekend, is billed as the perfect ramen to fight the heat, juxtaposing the spicy miso broth against a cold, sweet soft serve, cone and all, for ¥850 (S$8) per bowl.
Fancy other desserts though? Don’t fret - Franken has historically offered strawberry shortcake, chocolate and Danish pastry atop its ramen too.
Durian, croissants and everything else in between
None of the above toppings making you salivate yet? Oh, you picky eater.
Well, here’s another ramen joint a little closer to home that may have anything else you’d like to add to the mix.
Menya Shishido in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia, which describes itself as “authentic and traditional” on its Facebook page, proudly announced its durian ramen in May.
The combination of durian and pork broth results in a “unique creamy taste” that will “surely warm your soul & satify your cravings”, claimed the restaurant.
Just three days after its announcement, it said on Facebook that the RM40 (S$11.60) dish is limited to 20 bowls a day, citing logistical difficulties amid a deluge of orders.
Other than the king of fruits, Menya Shi Shi Do has also featured a smorgasbord of ramen toppings and flavours including croissants, chocolate, boba, nasi lemak and bak kut teh. Bon appetit!