Try topping that: Unusual ramen toppings to tantalise your tastebuds

From famous Michelin-starred Japanese ramen chains like Tsuta and Nakiryu to homegrown offerings such as Ramen Taisho, the number of stalls offering the noodle dish in Singapore has only increased through the years, showing no signs of stopping.

Much can be said about the delectable bowls of edible comfort; everything from a hearty serving of noodles to warm broth simmered with love makes ramen feel like the embrace of an old friend. But sometimes, they show up sporting something unexpectedly different.

Here are some interesting ramen toppings that may or may not be up your alley - don’t worry, we won’t judge you.

Kermit, is that you?

Fresh off the stove, the logical conclusion to the age-old tale of a frog in boiling water stares deep into your soul. Well, at least it’s not alive, right?

Yuan Ramen in Yulin, Taiwan announced on Monday a limited offering of frog ramen.