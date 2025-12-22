Trend v tradition: Matcha’s revival takes hold in Indonesia

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

JAKARTA - Matcha, the traditional Japanese green tea powder, has seen a new resurgence in 2025 with matcha bars popping up in Jakarta and other big cities in Indonesia offering matcha lattes as well as bakeries and pastry shops offering matcha-infused confectioneries.

The drink, with its iconic deep green color and frothy foam, has taken the internet by storm by popping up on social media such as Instagram reels or TikTok videos.