The Red Boat voyage – how a systems engineer became an artisanal fish sauce-maker

Mr Cuong Pham, founder of Red Boat Fish Sauce, sells one million litres of his sauce a year. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Tan Hsueh Yun
Food Editor
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
43 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – He had the recipes from his mother, cobbled together via long-distance phone calls. He had all the produce he needed in California, where he had settled.

Yet, Mr Cuong Pham could never quite nail the taste of his mother’s home cooking.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top