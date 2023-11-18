The Red Boat voyage – how a systems engineer became an artisanal fish sauce-maker

SINGAPORE – He had the recipes from his mother, cobbled together via long-distance phone calls. He had all the produce he needed in California, where he had settled.
Yet, Mr Cuong Pham could never quite nail the taste of his mother’s home cooking.
SINGAPORE – He had the recipes from his mother, cobbled together via long-distance phone calls. He had all the produce he needed in California, where he had settled.
Yet, Mr Cuong Pham could never quite nail the taste of his mother’s home cooking.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.