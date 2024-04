SINGAPORE – Calling commitment-phobes. Yes, you. You who cannot decide which restaurant to go to and, of course, what to order if you do pick a place. If you are tasting menu-averse, this story is for you too.

Some restaurants are offering you an out to lure you in. Call it a low-commitment proposition. Try out their snacks and small eats and if they taste promising, maybe you will return for a full meal.