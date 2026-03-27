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Tarte by Cheryl Koh to shut both Shaw Centre and Raffles City outlets on April 26

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Chef Cheryl Koh of Tarte by Cheryl Koh.

Chef Cheryl Koh of Tarte by Cheryl Koh.

PHOTOS: TARTE BY CHERYL KOH, LES AMIS GROUP

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Eunice Quek

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SINGAPORE - Popular local tart specialist Tarte by Cheryl Koh will be shutting both its outlets at Shaw Centre and Raffles City on April 26, its last day of operations.

A post on Instagram on March 27 announced the closure of the 11-year-old brand, which has built a following over the years for its beautiful fruit tarts, seasonal specials and other confectioneries.

The patisserie debuted at Shaw Centre in 2015 and opened at Raffles City in 2020.

A spokesman for the Les Amis Group, which owns Tarte by Cheryl Koh, tells The Straits Times that “very serious consideration” was given to the closure, following a “strategic review” of the current economic landscape.

The spokesman adds: “These various factors include but are not limited to the current decline in consumer discretionary spending, which the group perceives would not improve, and could possibly be worse, in the foreseeable future.”

As for the spaces vacated by Tarte, the group is keeping its options open at the moment.

Chef Koh will remain as head pastry chef of the three-Michelin-starred Les Amis Restaurant, a position she has held since 2013.

In other changes for the group, its Japanese kaiseki establishment Zeniya at Shaw Centre - which shut in January - will soon be replaced by another Japanese restaurant called Jiin Omakase in April.

Other concepts under the group include French restaurant Bistro du Vin, Spanish restaurant La Taperia Peperoni Pizzeria and casual Japanese tendon eatery Tenjin.

Tarte by Cheryl Koh’s pending closure continues 2026’s spate of of F&B casualties.

These include US chain Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s closure at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel in January and Lolla restaurant in Ann Siang Road shutting in February.

Early March saw The Providore chain and Jibiru Yakitori & Craft Beer bowing out, along with Bearded Bella cafe ceasing operations in Craig Road on March 18.

March 29 marks the final lunch service for burger restaurant Relish at Cluny Court, as well as the last day of operations for the famed 88 Katong Laksa at Circuit Road Hawker Centre.

More on this topic
‘Dangerous times’ for indie restaurants in Singapore
Last orders: Why are so many Singapore eateries shutting down?

Eunice Quek is STFood online editor at The Straits Times. She covers all things trending in the food and beverage scene.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.