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Starbucks brings back pumpkin spice latte for fall, along with new banana bread-inspired brews

Starbucks is bringing back its pumpkin spice latte (left) for the fall season, and introducing a new product: the iced chaider (right).

Starbucks is bringing back its iconic pumpkin spice latte and introducing several cold beverages inspired by pumpkin, pecan and banana bread.

The pumpkin spice latte is expected to become available in Singapore in September, with some of the coffee house chain’s other seasonal drinks for fall possibly joining it.

The company has yet to announce the full line-up or an official launch date for its autumn menu in Singapore.

The pumpkin spice latte, first introduced in 2003, is joined by three new pumpkin drinks in the United States: the iced pumpkin cream shaken espresso, iced pumpkin cream matcha and pumpkin spice chai.

Also returning are the pumpkin cream cold brew and iced pumpkin cream chai.

For those who prefer nuttier flavours, Starbucks is bringing back the pecan cortado, pecan crunch latte and iced pecan crunch latte. The drinks combine espresso with pecan flavours, brown buttery notes and baking-spice flavours.

The chain is also expanding its banana-inspired range with two drinks modelled on freshly baked banana bread: the iced banana bread latte and iced banana bread chai.

Another new recipe on Starbucks’ fall beverage roster: the iced chaider, which the coffee company said will feature chai mixed with strawberry acai flavours in a “crisp, refreshing cider-like beverage”.

The fall launch arrives at about the same time in 2026 as the previous year’s release.

Rival Dunkin’ Donuts introduced its seasonal menu earlier in 2026, on Aug 19, with pumpkin offerings and a range of tiramisu drinks, including a tiramisu cloud latte, tiramisu shakin’ espresso, tiramisu protein latte and tiramisu marshmallow matcha.