Sri Lanka’s famed Ministry of Crab to open in Dempsey on July 3

SINGAPORE – A new ministry is setting up in Singapore.

After running some pop-up events here in previous years, Sri Lanka’s famed Ministry of Crab restaurant is finally set to open in Dempsey on July 3.

Established in 2011, the crab institution from Colombo, Sri Lanka, has become a go-to for the best and freshest crustacean dishes.

From 2015 to 2022, the flagship restaurant placed Sri Lanka on the foodie radar when it was ranked on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list. In 2023, it slipped into the 51-to-100 section of the list – at No. 69. Its latest ranking in 2024’s list is at No. 77.

Ministry of Crab is founded by renowned chef-restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa, 53, together with Sri Lankan cricketing legends Mahela Jayawardena, 47, and Kumar Sangakkara, 46.

Chef Dharshan’s other Sri Lankan restaurant, Nihonbashi, was also listed on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list from 2013 to 2018. He also runs steakhouse Carne Diem Grill by Dharshan in the Maldives.

Calling it a dream to open in Singapore, chef Dharshan flew here in August 2023 to look at the Dempsey venue. He says: “I was very excited by the whole look, feel and size of it. Being in a colonial-looking space brings connection to our home in Colombo and we were absolutely excited to be awarded the tender.

“We can’t wait for Singaporeans to visit us and taste our food.”

The Sri Lanka restaurant is located in an old Dutch hospital. The 68-seat Ministry of Crab in Singapore marks the brand’s sixth international outpost after Bangkok, Shanghai, Chengdu, the Maldives and Mumbai.

Here, the menu will, of course, highlight wild-caught Sri Lankan mud crabs that are no smaller than 500g.

Or you can shell out for the mega Crabzilla – weighing in at around 2kg – priced upwards of US$320 (S$433) at the Colombo restaurant. Prices start at US$60 for a crab weighing 500g to 600g.

The prices and menu here are not confirmed yet, but the dishes are likely to be similar to those at the flagship.

The crabs can be cooked in many ways: baked, steamed or cooked in garlic chilli or Sri Lankan curry.

The restaurant will carry over its “no-freezer” policy, and is committed to ensuring that diners will get only the best catch of the day. No crabs under 500g and those with one claw missing or uneven claws will also not be served.