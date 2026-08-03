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South Korean burger chain Lotteria opens second outlet at Jurong Point on Aug 5

SINGAPORE – Six months after making its Singapore debut at Jewel Changi Airport, South Korean burger chain Lotteria is expanding.

On Aug 5, it will open its second outlet at Jurong Point with a refreshed menu of burgers, desserts and merchandise. The new burgers and desserts will also be available at Jewel Changi Airport.

A Singapore-exclusive breakfast menu (9 to 11am at Jurong Point, 10am to noon at Jewel Changi Airport) features Lotteria’s signature K-Omelette burger. This is a Korean-style egg omelette stir-fried with vegetables before being layered inside soft, lightly sweet brioche buns – with a choice of Chicken Sausage ($5), Turkey Bacon ($5) or Tomato ($4.50).

Other breakfast items include the K-Morning Platter ($5.50) and Classic Pancakes ($3).

Three Korean burgers and two desserts are also fresh additions to the line-up, launched in line with the Jurong Point branch opening .

Lotteria's three new burgers. PHOTO: LOTTERIA

The T-Rex Chicken Burger ($6.90) includes crispy chicken thigh finished with onions, pickles, lettuce and creamy onion sauce; while the Gangjung Chicken Burger ($7.20) offers mildly spicy crispy boneless chicken, melted cheese and vegetables inside Lotteria’s signature soft brioche bun.

Rounding off the trio is the Teriyaki Burger ($6.90) with a teriyaki-glazed beef patty, lettuce and mayonnaise.

Complete the meal with the new Tornado KitKat Crunch ($3.60), Lotteria’s signature soft serve with crunchy KitKat pieces; or Mango Peach Bingsu ($5.80), layered with fruit cocktail, strawberry puree, sweet red beans and soft serve.

Lotteria’s signature items, such as its Ria’s Bulgogi Burger and Ria’s Shrimp Burger, remain on the menu. They will be part of opening promotion deals (on Aug 5 and 6), along with weekly blind bag merchandise (Aug 5 to 25).

Lotteria merchandise, in line with the Jurong Point branch launch. PHOTO: LOTTERIA

Lotteria is brought in and operated by local food and beverage company Katrina Group, which also runs other brands here such as Bali Thai, Daily Chicken and So Pho.

“The response to Lotteria’s launch in Singapore has exceeded our expectations and reaffirmed the strong appetite for authentic Korean flavours,” says Mr Alan Goh, executive chairman and chief executive of Katrina Group. “We’re excited to continue growing the brand and introducing more Korean favourites that our guests have been asking for.”