Sourdough for the soul

So you love sourdough and you are on the lookout for a cosy eatery?

Grains by Sourhunk offers you the best of both worlds with its multi-concept dining establishment that combines founder Jackie Ter’s passion for smokehouse cuisine and sourdough breads. Grains prides itself on sustainability and sources for seasonal ingredients that minimise its carbon footprint while supporting artisan farmers.

Located at 12 Kim Keat Road, Grains is constantly filled with the aroma of fresh bakes. Take your pick of sourdough focaccia, burnt cheesecake, brownies, scones and more from Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 2.30pm, and on Sundays, 10am to 2.30pm.

Then watch the bakery transform into a private dining haven at night where guests are treated to the tantalising flavours of smokehouse cuisine, from perfectly grilled tomahawk to beef brisket bursting with umami. This culinary experience is strictly by reservation only from Tuesday to Saturday, 6pm to 8pm.

Whether you are up for brunch with your family or a night out with friends, Grains by Sourhunk is the ideal destination for every occasion.

ST subscribers enjoy 15 per cent off when you dine in for breakfast, lunch and dinner (by reservation only). ST subscribers will also receive a 10 per cent discount return voucher that can be used on your next visit with a minimum spending of $50.

Visit stsub.sph.com.sg/grains to redeem the promo code from now till Sept 30 and to reserve a table.