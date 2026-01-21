Singapore wins 2026 Gelato World Cup in Italy

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

(From left) The winning chefs from the Singapore National Pastry Team Chew Wei Lung, Dexter Lee, Loh Cheng Kit and Jason Tan and their winning entry titled "Circus".

SINGAPORE — Singapore has clinched the top prize at the 2026 Gelato World Cup, beating out France and Argentina, which finished second and third respectively.

The local team was crowned world champion on Jan 20 in Rimini, Italy, where the prestigious biennial event, intended to define global standards for the craft of gelato-making, was held from Jan 16 to 20.

It is Singapore’s first time tasting victory in the competition. The Republic previously participated in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 editions of the competition, coming in fifth at its last outing.

Team Singapore’s winning entry was titled “Circus”, described in an official press release as “a vibrant and technically flawless narrative inspired by balance, precision and wonder”. It was made up of elements like a chestnut gelato log cake and gelato sticks.

Team Singapore's winning entry titled "Circus". PHOTO: GELATO PASTRY CUP 2026

The team was led by team manager Jason Tan, head of the studio division at food products supplier Euraco Finefood. He was joined by teammates Dexter Lee, executive pastry chef at food products suppliers Bidfood Singapore and Gourmet Partner Singapore; Loh Cheng Kit, pastry chef at Swissotel the Stamford and Fairmont Singapore; and Chew Wei Lung, junior sous chef at Mandarin Oriental Singapore.

Mr Tan describes the journey as one filled with many challenges. One team member nearly had to pull out because of a family emergency the day before they were supposed to fly off. He eventually arrived a day before the competition.

He adds: “Despite all the setbacks before and during the competition, the team stayed strong and united in spirit, remained calm and forged on. We had a lean budget this year to work with, so this achievement has been amazing. This is the Singaporean story of how we were able to overcome the odds and reach the top.”