Seven Singapore restaurants on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list; Odette slips to No. 8

SINGAPORE - Seven Singapore restaurants are on the the 10th edition of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, announced on Tuesday (March 29).

A pre-recorded awards ceremony was broadcast online and at live celebration events in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo.

French restaurant Odette at the National Gallery Singapore dropped out of the top five, sliding six spots to No. 8.

It retained its Best Restaurant in Singapore title, and also received the Art of Hospitality Award.

Tokyo restaurant Den, ranked No. 3 last year (2021), took the top spot on the list. It is the second time a Japanese restaurant takes top honours, since the awards started in 2013.