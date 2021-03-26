8 S'pore restaurants make it to Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list

SINGAPORE - Eight Singapore restaurants have made it to this year's list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, up from six last year.

However, French restaurant Odette at the National Gallery Singapore fell from its top spot to No. 2.

Sitting atop the list is Hong Kong restaurant The Chairman, which held the No. 2 ranking last year. This marks the first time a Hong Kong restaurant has claimed the top spot.

The other Singapore restaurants on the list are Les Amis (No. 13), Burnt Ends (No. 14), Zen (No. 23) Cloudstreet (No. 31), Labyrinth (No. 40), Euphoria (No. 41) and Jaan by Kirk Westaway (No. 42). Dropping out is Corner House, which was at No. 42 last year.

Cloudstreet, Labyrinth and Euphoria are new to the line-up.

Labyrinth, which champions local produce and puts a fine-dining spin on classic Singapore dishes, also received the Flor de Cana Sustainable Restaurant Award.

The restaurant's chef-owner Han Li Guang said on getting the accolade: "By fighting for and championing all things Singaporean - heritage, culture, tradition, artists, food, community, farmers, produce - I want people overseas to see what Singapore has to offer and make our culture as notable as the more famous ones around the world."

The list - compiled by more than 300 food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts - was announced in a virtual ceremony on Thursday (March 25) night.

Because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, the voting system was adjusted this year to give greater weight to local dining experiences. Previously, voters picked 10 restaurants each, with at least four outside their home country. This year, they chose seven, including five from their home country.

Hong Kong dominated the list with 11 restaurants, with The Chairman the only one in the top 10.

Japan has nine restaurants on the list, including four in the top 10 - Den (No. 3), Florilege (No. 7), La Cime (No. 8) and Narisawa (No. 9).

Bangkok restaurants also have a strong showing. Six are ranked on the list, including three in the top 10 - Le Du (No. 4), Gaggan Anand (No. 5) and Suhring (No. 6).

Chef Anand's eponymous restaurant, which opened last year after he closed his previous restaurant Gaggan in 2019, is the highest new entry.

Rounding off the top 10 is Mingles from Seoul.

Asia's Top 50 Restaurants:

1. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

2. Odette (Singapore)

3. Den (Tokyo)

4. Le Du (Bangkok)

5. Gaggan Anand (Bangkok)

6. Suhring (Bangkok)

7. Florilege (Tokyo)

8. La Cime (Osaka)

9. Narisawa (Tokyo)

10. Mingles (Seoul)

11. Sorn (Bangkok)

12. Sazenka (Tokyo)

13. Les Amis (Singapore)

14. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

15. Mume (Taipei)

16. Vea (Hong Kong)

17. Neighbourhood (Hong Kong)

18. Indian Accent (New Delhi)

19. L'Effervescence (Tokyo)

20. Nusara (Bangkok)

21. Raw (Taipei)

22. Fu He Hui (Shanghai)

23. Zen (Singapore)

24. Logy (Taipei)

25. Belon (Hong Kong)

26. JL Studio (Taichung)

27. Ode (Tokyo)

28. Caprice (Hong Kong)

29. Ministry of Crab (Colombo)

30. La Maison de la Nature Goh (Fukuoka)

31. Cloudstreet (Singapore)

32. Masque (Mumbai)

33. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Hong Kong)

34. 7th Door (Seoul)

35. Nihonryori RyuGin (Tokyo)

36. Born & Bred (Seoul)

37. Amber (Hong Kong)

38. Ta Vie (Hong Kong)

39. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)

40. Labyrinth (Singapore)

41. Euphoria (Singapore)

42. Jaan by Kirk Westaway (Singapore)

43. Hansikgonggan (Seoul)

44. Mono (Hong Kong)

45. Shoun RyuGin (Taipei)

46. Gaa (Bangkok)

47. Lung King Heen (Hong Kong)

48. Seventh Son (Hong Kong)

49. Toyo Eatery (Manila)

50. Wing Lei Palace (Macau)