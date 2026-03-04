Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

(Clockwise from top) Morning Glory Shrimp Pancake, Half Chicken Noodles and Pork Bone Spicy Noodles at Seoul Noodle Shop at VivoCity.

SINGAPORE – For a change from the usual South Korean fare of fried chicken and barbecued meats, try the homely comforting noodle soups at Seoul Noodle Shop.



At the fast casual chain, broths take up to 10 hours of simmering to extract full flavour from bones.

Owner-chef Im Sihyung , 28, from Busan, moved to Singapore in 2024. Formerly a chef in Seoul specialising in Korean and Japanese cuisine, he developed the menu with his six-man team. Store manager Song Gee Hyun , 32, is also the head chef.

The brand, which is part of the Gold Moon Restaurant Group, first appeared here as a pop-up at Tanglin Mall in December 2024 before expanding. The VivoCity outlet, which opened on Nov 21, 2025, is one of seven branches.

The 60-seat eatery’s interior decor is inspired by a traditional Korean house made of wood.

Seoul Noodle Shop's VivoCity outlet, which opened on Nov 21, 2025, is one of seven branches. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

New items include Beef Brisket Soy Bean Noodles ($19.50++). The clear broth is prepared from beef bones which are simmered for 10 hours. The beef brisket is deep-fried first, then stewed until tender. Chef Im chose brisket for its marbling and flavour.

Sliced thinly, it remains supple and well seasoned. Cubes of onion, zucchini and carrot add sweetness and texture. While the dough comes from a supplier, the noodles are finished at the outlet, a labour-intensive step for freshness. While the noodles have an impeccably smooth texture, I would prefer them with more bite.

Beef Brisket Soy Bean Noodles at Seoul Noodle Shop at VivoCity. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

A crowd favourite is Half Chicken Noodles ($19.50++), served in a clear chicken broth that is simmered for up to 10 hours. The half chicken, including a drumstick and cooked until tender, anchors the bowl, garnished with garlic chives, sliced leek and omelette strips. While the broth is comforting, the seasoning veers slightly heavy.

Half Chicken Noodles at Seoul Noodle Shop at VivoCity. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

For those who prefer spicy flavours, the Pork Bone Spicy Noodles ($23.50++) features pork neck bones slow-cooked in broth for 1½ hours . Korean chilli powder is blended with Thai chilli powder to combine clean, aromatic heat with a sharper bite. Perilla powder and sliced leek add fragrance without overwhelming the broth. The spice registers gradually rather than immediately.

Pork Bone Spicy Noodles at Seoul Noodle Shop at VivoCity. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Beyond noodles, the Morning Glory Shrimp Pancake ($17.50++) swops traditional minari (water dropwort), which is peppery and herbaceous in taste, for morning glory – better known as kangkong. The pancake has addictive savoury accents, which comes from the use of dried shrimp imported from South Korea. The pancake also has small prawns in the mix.

Morning Glory Shrimp Pancake at Seoul Noodle Shop at VivoCity. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

With each main order, diners receive two side dishes of white radish kimchi and spicy cabbage kimchi, both prepared in-house, as well as rice flavoured with dried radish leaf.

Where: B2-34 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk

MRT: HarbourFront

Open: 11am to 3pm, 5 to 10pm, Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 10pm, weekends