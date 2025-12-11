Savour seafood-driven Italian cuisine at L’Amo Bistro del Mare at Mett Singapore

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – Before Italian establishment Art by Daniele Sperindio reopens at Mett Singapore hotel in Fort Canning Park, head to its neighbouring restaurant L’Amo Bistro del Mare first.

Both Italian restaurants are led by acclaimed Italian chef Daniele Sperindio, who is the hotel’s director of culinary and F&B.

L’Amo Bistro del Mare made its debut in Dubai Harbour in 2022 and opened here in October. Art, which shut in November 2024 at the National Gallery Singapore, is slated to make a comeback at the hotel in the first quarter of 2026.

While one is not quite dining by the water, L’Amo Bistro del Mare does transport one off the busy shopping belt and into its cosy Mediterranean-inspired space.

L’Amo Bistro del Mare's cosy Mediterranean-inspired space. PHOTO: L’AMO BISTRO DEL MARE

The food is largely seafood-focused and good for sharing, with star dishes of Polpo al Josper ($32), tender roasted octopus with carrot and ginger puree; and Le Tre Tartare ($88), a trio of raw seafood tartare featuring sea bass layered with mullet roe, candied orange zest and grated bottarga; tuna belly with Japanese lime mayonnaise and caper berry; and beautifully sweet Sicilian red prawns topped with caviar.

Le Tre Tartare, a trio of raw seafood. PHOTO: L’AMO BISTRO DEL MARE

You can also shell out for the day’s catch – market prices apply – of seafood on ice such as the salt-baked sea bream ($90 for 1kg, sizes range from 600g to 1.4kg).

But it is chef Sperindio’s handmade pasta that I am most pleased to eat again. The Ravioli del Plin ($36) is stuffed with braised beef and simply served with butter sauce and sage, while the Tagliolini al Tartufo di Stagione ($78) gets generous shavings of black truffle to finish.

Ravioli del Plin stuffed with braised beef and simply served with butter sauce and sage. PHOTO: L’AMO BISTRO DEL MARE

There are meat options too, such as Vitello Tonnato ($29), slow-cooked veal with tuna sauce and capers; and charcoal-grilled Costolette d’Agnello alla Brace ($86), juicy roasted lamb chops served with red cabbage and mandarin compote.

For dessert, do not miss the Profiteroles ($18) filled with hazelnut mousse and praline and delicately draped with warm chocolate sauce. Or, go for the Ti…Amo…Su ($19) – tiramisu plated and served tableside.

For best value, go for the set lunch, priced from $48++ for two courses (weekdays) and from $78++ for three courses (weekends).