Savour off-menu items at Makansutra’s new hawker omakase collaborations

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SINGAPORE – Omakase-style dining – where the chef decides what you eat – need not be limited to a restaurant setting at eye-watering prices.

Makansutra founder and food critic KF Seetoh, in partnership with Maybank, has curated a series of six hawker omakase experiences that serve off-menu items.

He has launched two for a start – a Peranakan-style omakase ($168 for a five-course set, good for four to five people) with chef Zan Ho of Dulukala Peranakan at Kopi Haus coffee shop in Silat Avenue; and a Cantonese-style omakase ($68.80 a person, minimum of five people to dine) with chef Chik Ka Chung of Chef Chik at Haig Road Hawker Centre.

I join Mr Seetoh for a preview of the dishes from both omakase meals, several of which offer a mix of tradition and innovation.

At Chef Chik, the clear showstopper is the Seared Cheung Fun with King Prawns and Bechamel Sauce, with its unique combination of flavours and textures. That perfect sear on the chee cheong fun gives the rice roll a crisp char on the outside, while remaining soft inside.

Other highlights include the Giant Grouper Medallions with Sakura Shrimp and Olive; and a rich and sweet Baby Cabbage and Fish Maw in Clear Fish Broth.

Chef Chik’s Giant Grouper Medallions with Sakura Shrimp and Olive. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Over at Dulukala Peranakan, it is also chef Ho’s modern creations that make a lasting impression – Sambal Keluak Penne Stingray, coated in a rich buah keluak sauce, and Otah Nasi Lemak Crispy Popiah, stuffed with blue pea rice, a layer of otah paste, egg, cucumber and peanuts.

Dulukala Peranakan’s Otah Nasi Lemak Crispy Popiah. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

The meal ends on a sweet note with a wonderfully chewy ondeh ondeh cut open to reveal its molten gula melaka centre, puffed rice for added crunch and coconut ice cream.

Do note that menu items may vary depending on the availability and seasonality of ingredients, and reservations need to be made three days in advance with payment via Maybank cards or app.