SINGAPORE – Yusheng platters for Chinese New Year 2026 are arriving in striking equine presentations – from Jade restaurant’s spirited Premium Winning Horse Yu Sheng ($888++), a sculpted mare’s head crowned with a flowing mane of ingredients, to Shang Palace’s Auspicious Golden Horse Yu Sheng ($268++), which features the side profile of a stallion.

But many have observed fewer zodiac-shaped yusheng presentations in 2026.

At Jade restaurant, Chinese executive chef Leong Chee Yeng , 58, attributes this to the labour and level of skill required to craft a steed.

“Zodiac designs are often labour-intensive and require a specialised level of craftsmanship, which can be challenging to execute consistently at scale,” he says.

Peach Garden’s managing director Darren Yew, 42, has made a similar observation, noting that “there are not a lot of horse-shaped yusheng this year due to the complexity and difficulty of plating one ”.

Despite these challenges, several restaurants and caterers have pressed ahead with elaborate colt-themed creations, citing tradition, symbolism and customer expectations as reasons to continue.

At Jade, chef Leong has introduced not one but two horse-shaped yusheng for dine-in. Besides the elaborate Premium Winning Horse Yu Sheng, the restaurant also offers the Gold Rush Yu Sheng ($78++ for small, $128++ for medium and $168++ for large), which is plated with a horse hand-painted by chef Leong using five-spice powder.

Min Jiang’s master chef Chan Hwan Kee, 52, also hand-paints the horse motif for the Majestic Prosperous Horse Lo Hei ($288++). He believes there is still “strong value in thoughtfully designed zodiac elements when they are executed with meaning and finesse, rather than novelty alone”.

A sub-trend in 2026 is the rise of large-format, showpiece yusheng platters, particularly for corporate functions and group celebrations. Peach Garden’s Galloping Horse Prosperity Yu Sheng comes in bronco-sized lengths from 5m ($2,888++) to 20m ($6,888++) , while Neo Garden Catering’s Bountiful Horse Yusheng is available in three sizes, from 30 inches (76cm, $488+) to 50 inches ($988+).

Here is a round-up of the most majestic bronco specimens to usher in the Year of the Horse.

Jade: Premium Winning Horse Yu Sheng

Where: Jade, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square

When: Jan 26 to March 3

Open: 11.30am to 3pm (Mondays to Fridays), 6.30 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Sundays)

Tel: 6877-8911

Info: E-mail dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com or go to www.fullertonhotels.com/dining

Premium Winning Horse Yu Sheng at Jade. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

For an extraordinary yusheng experience, the ultra-luxe Premium Winning Horse Yu Sheng ($888++), designed for eight to 10 diners, features more than 23 ingredients, including Jade’s signature kumquat dressing. Three to four chefs assemble each platter, a process that takes about 80 minutes due to the intricate presentation. An advance order of three days is required.

The housemade champagne jelly, which adds light acidity, takes about six hours to prepare. Vegetables – including carrot, white radish, cucumber, pomelo and pickled ginger – are hand-cut. Norwegian smoked salmon and fresh abalone marinated in rose wine lend savoury notes.

The Gold Rush Yu Sheng ($78++ for small, $128++ for medium and $168++ for large), presented with a hand-drawn horse in five-spice powder, features about 17 ingredients, including Norwegian smoked salmon. It is also served with the restaurant’s signature kumquat dressing.

Gold Rush Yu Sheng at Jade. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

Shang Palace: Auspicious Golden Horse Yu Sheng

Where: Shang Palace, Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road

When: Feb 2 to March 3

Open: Noon to 3pm, 6 to 10pm, daily

Tel: 6213-4473

Info: str.sg/xfSn

Auspicious Golden Horse Yu Sheng at Shang Palace. PHOTO: SHANG PALACE

Shang Palace’s Auspicious Golden Horse Yu Sheng ($268++) features a horse head crafted from hand-shredded carrots in green, red and white tones. The platter, suitable for six to eight diners, is available only for dine-in and must be ordered a day in advance.

Executive Chinese chef Daniel Cheung, 57, says the platter conveys strength, vitality and forward momentum. It uses 16 ingredients, including fresh vegetables, pickles, smoked salmon and a sweet and tangy housemade dressing.

Preparing one platter takes about three hours, with ingredients handled in a cold room with strict hygiene control as the ingredients are served raw.

Chef Cheung says zodiac-themed dishes remain meaningful to many diners and have been a tradition at Shang Palace for the past seven years. The horse motif reflects “vibrant energy and dynamic movement”, which he says is an auspicious presence at the table.

Min Jiang: Majestic Prosperous Horse Lo Hei

Where: Min Jiang, Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

When: Jan 23 to March 3

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Fridays); 11am to 12.30pm, 1 to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm ( weekends and public holidays)

Tel: 6730-1704

Info: E-mail min_jiang@goodwoodparkhotel.com

Majestic Prosperous Horse Lo Hei at Min Jiang. PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

Available only for dine-in, Min Jiang’s Majestic Prosperous Horse Lo Hei ($288++) is designed for eight to 10 diners and served from Jan 23 to March 3 , 2026 . Diners have to order it five days in advance.

Master chef Chan chose to present the yusheng in a horseshoe-shaped layout for its symbolism of good luck, protection and prosperity. He spent six months developing the concept, beginning with multiple sketches of the horse before settling on a design that conveyed strength and majesty.

It takes three chefs 30 minutes to assemble each platter: one handling the vegetables and dry ingredients, and one shaping the sashimi flowers. Chef Chan paints the horse in the final 10 minutes.

The platter features more than 20 ingredients, including arugula, romaine lettuce, red carrot and baby radish – all cut in-house. There are also baby abalones, fried yam strips, pine nuts, peanuts, tobiko and kombu seasoning. Slices of salmon and hamachi complete the dish, which is finished with a fruit-based dressing blending peanut oil, plum sauce, calamansi, yuzu, pineapple and strawberry.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore: Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng

Where: The Boutique at 15 Stamford, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Road

When: Self-collection and deliveries are from Feb 1 to March 3, 11am to 7pm daily. Islandwide delivery is available from $30 a location, and $50 a location from Feb 16 to 18.

Info: Go to shop-capitolkempinski.com

The Capitol Kempinski’s Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng Platter features the Chinese character for “horse”. PHOTO: THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

The Capitol Kempinski’s Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng , presented in the Chinese character for “horse” , is p riced at $98 for small (three to five diners) and $168 for large (six to 10 diners). Diners must order 48 hours in advance.

Executive chef Scott Henderson, 44, describes the design as “an interactive piece of calligraphy, bridging the gap between tradition and modern culinary art”, offering diners a visual blessing of vitality, strength and success.

The concept took two months to develop, with the Chinese chef sketching multiple versions of the character to ensure the strokes remained clear and legible on a large platter.

Each serving contains 18 ingredients, including salmon, heirloom carrot, seven types of shredded vegetables, winter melon candy, orange skin candy, sesame seed, crushed peanut, five-spice powder, crispy salmon skin, marinated jellyfish and passion fruit sauce. Most ingredients are prepared in-house.

Assembly takes about 30 minutes and involves a team of three. Optional add-ons include Yellow Tail Fish ($18 for small, $28 for large), Hokkaido Scallops ($28 for small, $56 for large) and Boston Lobster ($68 for small, $98 for large).

Peach Garden: Horse-shaped Yu Sheng With Salmon And Lobster

Where: Peach Garden at OCBC Centre, The Heeren, Thomson Plaza, Chinatown Point, The Metropolis and Changi Airport Terminal 2

When: Jan 16 to March 8

Info: Go to peachgarden.com.sg. For catering orders, call 6252-9833, go to peachgarden.com.sg/catering or e-mail banquet@peachgarden.com.sg

Diners at Peach Garden’s restaurants can order its Horse-shaped Yu Sheng With Salmon And Lobster, which is an off-menu item. PHOTO: PEACH GARDEN

Peach Garden’s six outlets are offering an off-menu, zodiac-themed yusheng platter presented in the shape of a galloping horse .

The Horse-shaped Yu Sheng With Salmon And Lobster ($268++) is available for dine-in from Jan 16 to March 8, and can be ordered at any of its restaurants, including outlets at OCBC Centre, The Heeren, Thomson Plaza, Chinatown Point, The Metropolis and Changi Airport Terminal 2.

While it is not part of the official Chinese New Year menu, diners may request it. Pre-ordering a day in advance is recommended.

The platter contains 28 ingredients, including salmon, lobster, carrot, white and green radish, crystalline ice plant, lotus root, assorted pickled vegetables, candied walnut, candied orange peel, crushed peanut, sesame seeds, yusheng sauce, vegetable oil, five-spice powder, pepper and crackers.

For catering, consider the dramatic Galloping Horse Prosperity Yu Sheng, priced at $2,888++ for 5m, $3,888++ for 10m, $5,588++ for 15m and $6,888++ for 20m. The 5m version caters for 50 people, while the 20m display serves up to 180.

Available from now to March 8, the giant yusheng requires a two-day advance order and features ingredients such as salmon, fried white bait, candied walnut, ice plant and assorted shredded vegetables, designed as a centrepiece for corporate events and large celebrations.

Neo Garden Catering: Bountiful Horse Yusheng

Where: Neo Garden Catering

When: Jan 16 to March 8

Tel: 6896-7757 (9am to 7.30pm, Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 7pm weekends)

Info: Go to neogarden.com.sg/cny or e-mail enquiry@neogarden.com.sg

Neo Garden Catering’s Bountiful Horse Yusheng. PHOTO: NEO GARDEN CATERING

Neo Garden Catering’s Bountiful Horse Yusheng presents the zodiac animal in its full form, designed to showcase the “movement, vitality and progress” associated with the Year of the Horse.

The oversized platters come in 30 inches (76cm, $488+) for 25 to 30 people, 36 inches ($588+) for 30 to 35 people and 50 inches ($988+) for 40 to 50 people, with the largest size served on a 1.5m table to support the display.

The platter features a generous assortment of ingredients, including shredded carrot, white and green radish, three types of pickled cucumber, red and white ginger, winter melon, mandarin orange peel, sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, plum sauce, peanut oil, pepper, cinnamon powder, crackers, lime and salmon slices. A distinctive touch is the inclusion of gold ingot-shaped jelly, which adds both symbolism and textural contrast.

All vegetables are prepared in-house, with ingredients such as carrot and radish hand-cut for freshness and consistency.