Rooftop dining and nightlife hotspot Xava Skybar opens at National Gallery Singapore on Aug 1

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SINGAPORE - The nightlife scene at the National Gallery Singapore is heating up.

Hot on the heels of Milli’s debut in end May, Xava Skybar – in a neighbouring unit on the sixth floor – is set to launch on Aug 1, also offering panoramic views of the Padang and Marina Bay.

The 7,000 sq ft all-day dining and nightlife destination – which replaces Italian restaurant Art di Daniele Sperindio – seats 190 people indoors and outdoors.

In a nod to its iconic venue, its LED ceiling panels will showcase a curated rotation of digital artwork, atmospheric visuals and thematic compositions that can shift throughout the day, from serene cloudscapes to golden sunset hues.

Like Milli, Xava Skybar is backed by Singaporean food and beverage (F&B) players who are no stranger to the nightlife industry.

The team includes Phillip Poon and Cedric Chong, founding partners of lifestyle group Massive Collective; “Mikey” Manjit Singh, co-founder of Clarke Quay establishments Attica and Le Noir; and Cher Ng, co-founder of Zouk Kuala Lumpur.

They are an all-star team of nightlife veterans who are behind the 18,000 sq ft entertainment venue Center of the Universe (C.O.T.U) at CapitaGreen, led by chief executive M. Sanjivan, who also goes by the monicker Sanji.

The founders of Xava Skybar are also behind entertainment venue Center of the Universe. PHOTO: XAVA SKYBAR

C.O.T.U, which opened in December 2024, houses Enso Steakhouse, Dashi Skypool and ultralounge Dashi Go-Go, as well as cocktail bars Little Birdie and The Whisper Room.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times, Sanji, who also runs rooftop bars Abriza and Barouv, says that they had been planning for expansion.

The opportunity to open at the Gallery came when they were approached in November 2025 by its senior management.

Calling it a “good marriage”, Sanji, 37, says: “It’s what we always wanted. Venues are offered to us on a weekly basis, but we wanted something more iconic. This was a perfect fit at the perfect timing.”

What to eat and drink

The menu offers “globally-inspired” cuisine, featuring dishes such as Obsiblue King Prawn Mosaic ($26), king prawns paired with tomato gelee topped with a rich lobster cream; Bourbon Glazed Beef Short Ribs ($29), served with corn puree and potato cream; Petite Lobster Rolls ($30) and Mini Cheeseburger Skewers ($14) – reimagined into kebab form with layers of beef and soft tortilla.

Obsiblue King Prawn Mosaic, king prawns paired with tomato gelee topped with a rich lobster cream. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

For best value, lunch sets – with a choice of starter, main and/or dessert – are priced at $38 for two courses, and $48 for three.

Pair the food with drinks by the group head mixologist Muhammad Yazid.

Signature creations ($24 each) include the Mango Hour made with vodka, glutinous rice, mango, coconut, Sapporo Lager and mango ‘caviar’; Purple Tide, crafted with tequila, Midori Melon liqueur, watermelon, coconut, Greek yogurt and lemon; and the signature Xava Sling, a tropical spin on the Singapore classic with Another Hendrick’s Gin, guava, pineapple, longan honey and lemon.

A positive outlook for nightlife

Xava Skybar’s opening adds to the revival of nightlife venues. Sanji projects a positive outlook on the scene, contrary to concerns over the downward trend for Singapore’s nightlife and alcohol consumption.

“I 101 per cent beg to differ. I think it’s the optics of it,” he says, attributing high closure rates in the F&B sector to operational challenges faced by some businesses rather than a lack of consumer spending.

“The barrier to entry into F&B is very low. Anyone can get a venue, raise funds and open a burger joint, restaurant or bar. But the tendency to fail is also extremely high. When 1,000 venues open and 700 close, people forget there are a solid 300 venues run by good operators making good money.”

Xava Skybar's group head mixologist Muhammad Yazid. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

What has worked for the group, he adds, is looking at the multiple sources of income for the business – catering to both consumer and corporate clientele.

Indeed, prior to its opening, Xava Skybar is off to a roaring start, with Sanji reporting $1.8 to $2 million in pre-opening sales for corporate events, which includes the upcoming Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix season.

Plans are also underway for another project in Singapore – slated for end 2026 – before the group shifts to global expansion, potentially in cities such as Dubai and Hong Kong.

But for now, the focus is on perfecting the Xava Skybar experience.

Sanji says: “You could come for lunch and end up staying for coffee or a cocktail. Or you could be here for a cocktail and end up having a late-night party. We want it to be somewhere you end up staying for more.”