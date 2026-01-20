Prosperous plushies: Food merch, blind boxes and collabs for Chinese New Year
- FairPrice and Play Nation offer Abalone Darlings blind boxes, with an interactive "canning" experience at FairPrice Xtra AMK Hub until Feb 18.
- Tiger Beer collaborates with Zha Huo Dian and Century Bakkwa, offering limited-edition merchandise like a jacket, T-shirt and fortune ingots, available at selected coffee shops until Feb 24.
- KFC releases Huat Paws fortune cat blind boxes at $8.80 with purchase, plus Huat Socks and red packets with specific meal purchases, available at most outlets until Feb 24, while stocks last.
The most fun collaboration is between FairPrice supermarket chain and home-grown lifestyle concept Play Nation. They have a series of auspicious blind boxes, complete with an interactive Abalone Market Plush Experience, exclusive to the FairPrice Xtra outlet at AMK Hub.
McDonald's Prosperity Pals plushies and a chic apparel collaboration with Tiger Beer, clothes shop Zha Huo Dian and bak kwa specialist Century Bakkwa.
Here is where to up your festive merch game.
FairPrice X Play Nation
What: Six Abalone Darlings ($18.80 each) are the highlight of this collaboration, which offers an interactive Abalone Market Plush Experience (till Feb 18, 11am to 7pm daily) at FairPrice Xtra at AMK Hub.
Each abalone plushie hugs a symbolic item such as a mandarin orange or gold ingot, and the hands can be buttoned to other hands as a sign of reunion.
At the AMK Hub outlet, you can choose your plushie and have it “washed”, “blessed”, “cooked” and canned for gifting by Play Nation’s enthusiastic staff, at no extra cost, as part of the experience.
If you prefer the surprise element, canned versions of the abalone plushies are available at the AMK Hub and other Xtra Play Market locations at Jurong Point, Jem, Nex and VivoCity.
These locations also sell kueh bangkit and pineapple tart plush coin pouches ($15.90 each).
Other Chinese New Year-themed blind boxes feature prosperous plushie key rings in eight designs per series. The Huat Ah! blind boxes ($14.90 each) include money tree, gold ingot and god of wealth designs.
Foodies can go for the Fortune Nibbles ($15.90 each) collection featuring beloved snacks such as pineapple tart, love letter and hae bee hiam.
These are available across FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra stores, as well as selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores.
When: While stocks last str.sg/ueMR6
Info:
str.sg/ueMR6
Tiger X Zha Huo Dian X Century Bakkwa
What: Home-grown beer brand Tiger is unleashing its Chinese New Year festivities across various roadshows and into supermarkets and coffee shops.
Limited-edition merchandise is up for grabs at supermarkets, from poker cards to mahjong cushions to carrier bags, when you buy two or more 24-can cartons of Tiger or Tiger Crystal.
But the highlights to look out for are from Tiger’s collaboration with clothes shop Zha Huo Dian and bak kwa specialist Century Bakkwa – available at selected coffee shops with every eight 633ml bottles of beer purchased.
In particular, the blue jacket available on Jan 30 and 31 channels chinoiserie chic – reminiscent of the viral Adidas Tang jacket in China.
Other collaboration collectibles include a T-shirt, calendar and fortune ingots.
When: Till Feb 24 str.sg/iQzX
Info:
str.sg/iQzX
KFC
What: Usher in a year of abundance with KFC’s Huat Paws, its series of fortune cat blind boxes.
Priced at $8.80 with any dine-in or takeaway purchase, fortune cat designs include the Abundance Chicken Bites, Lucky Drumsticks and Fortune Egg Tarts.
If you are lucky, you could score the “Secret” Golden Huat Bucket Cat and be one of 10 winners to get $888.
Pile on the fortune with a pair of Huat Socks ($5.80 with every purchase of any $12 O.R. Brioche Riser Buddy Meal). Or get Huat Paws Red Packets (from Jan 21 to Feb 24, one set of five a transaction) free with every purchase of KFC’s new mala La Zi Ji Crunch Box ($13.80) or La Zi Ji Chicken Bites Box ($11.45).
Where: All outlets except the Singapore Zoo and Sentosa locations str.sg/sFjC
When: Till Feb 24 or while stocks last
Info: Go to @kfc_sg on Instagram or
str.sg/sFjC
Hung Huat Cakes & Pastries X Knotparfaits
What: In line with Chinese New Year and to commemorate its 50th anniversary, home-grown bakery Hung Huat Cakes & Pastries has launched three snack-themed plushie key chains.
It is in collaboration with Knotparfaits, a local business known for its Singapore-themed plushies and crochet creations sold on Instagram and TikTok.
The blind-box designs are a pineapple tart, kueh bangkit and love letter, priced at $9 each or $24 for a set of three.
Buy them at the store, while stocks last, and pick up the corresponding snacks.
Where: Hung Huat Cakes & Pastries, 01-48 Sims Vista Market & Food Centre, 49 Sims Place
Open: 9am to 3.30pm, Mondays; 8am to 3.30pm, Tuesdays to Sundays
Info: @hunghuatcakesandpastries on Instagram
Milo
What: You have the Milo plushies. Now, add an equally adorable coin bank to store your hongbao collection.
It comes in four designs: dumpling, pineapple, pineapple tart and Stylo Milo can.
Every purchase of a bundle of 20 Milo 125ml UHT packets includes one coin bank, wrapped in transparent packaging so there is no blind-box stress.
Where: FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong supermarkets
When: While stocks last
Info: @milosingapore on Instagram
McDonald’s
What: The festive favourite Prosperity Special meal serves as inspiration for McDonald’s latest merchandise.
From Jan 22, each purchase of the meal comes with one set of red packets in three designs (two pieces each) featuring the McDonald’s Drink Cup, Prosperity Twister Fries and Prosperity Beef Burger.
Then, get a plushie version of these items at $8.80 with any meal purchase. The Prosperity Twister Fries plushie will be launched on Jan 29, McDonald’s Drink Cup on Feb 2 and Prosperity Beef Burger on Feb 5.
McDonald’s MyM members can redeem the full set of three from 3pm on Jan 26, with 2,688 points via the McDonald’s app.
Where: All McDonald’s outlets str.sg/9pGA
Info:
str.sg/9pGA