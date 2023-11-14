Pastry chef of year Nina Metayer says pleasure comes first

PARIS - Nina Metayer, the first woman to win one of the world’s top pastry chef awards, does not believe in cutting back on the butter.

Metayer’s cakes have just won her the coveted World Confectioner award from the International Union of Bakers and Pastry Chefs.

This is the first time the award has gone to a woman in its 92-year history.

But you will not find the 35-year-old following any modern trends or low-fat options.

“I like cakes with butter, gluten, eggs,” she told AFP. “I work from the principle that you shouldn’t lie to people. When we eat a cake, it’s for pleasure.”

And good quality, tasty ingredients inevitably cut down on the amount of sugar required, she added.

Other aspects of Metayer’s success are less traditional.

She has earned her new accolade without being part of a renowned restaurant or even a shop.

Instead, Metayer runs a delivery service out of an industrial space in a business district just outside Paris.

Busy preparing her new mango tart, she told AFP that the key lay in precision and little twists, not wild originality.

“I’m not thinking up unbelievable recipes that no one has done before,” she said.

“It’s about having an instinct but also being precise down to the millimetre – everything is weighed, calculated... we have micro-scales so that we can reproduce them down to the last piece of zest.”