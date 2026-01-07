Open Farm Community restaurant in Dempsey to close on Jan 11

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Open Farm Community, which occupies a 35,000 sq ft compound in the Dempsey foothills, is closing after a decade.

SINGAPORE – Farm-to-table restaurant Open Farm Community will serve its last meals on Jan 11.

Since 2015, it has occupied a 35,000 sq ft compound in Minden Road, in the Dempsey foothills. Aside from a 120-seat restaurant, there is also an urban garden planted with herbs, edible flowers and fruit trees.

Its farewell post on Instagram offered no reason for the closure. When contacted, one of the partners in the venture, the Spa Esprit Group, declined comment, adding that it is also declining all interview requests.

The Instagram post says: “With herbs grown in our on-site garden and a strong focus on locally sourced ingredients, the restaurant aimed to spotlight local growers and celebrate seasonal harvests.

“Over time, the space grew beyond a restaurant, becoming a place for gatherings, workshops, weddings.”

Open Farm Community is the latest in the slew of restaurants that have shuttered . Recent year-end closures include Spanish restaurant Sugarra at Resorts World Sentosa, Italian restaurant Amo in Hongkong Street, Asu at Labrador House, one-Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Esora in Mohamed Sultan Road , and East Ocean Teochew Restaurant at Ngee Ann City.

Despite the closures, there has been no let-up in the number of restaurants opening.

Statistics from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, which run to November 2025, show that 3,760 food businesses started up this year, with 2,861 winding down.