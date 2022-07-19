Odette slides to No. 36 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list; Copenhagen's Geranium is No. 1

SINGAPORE - After making its mark at No. 8 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2021, Singapore's French fine-dining restaurant Odette has slid out of the top 10, down to No. 36 in this year's edition held in London on Monday (July 18).

Odette - located at the National Gallery Singapore - has also lost its Best Restaurant in Asia title, which now goes to Tokyo's Den - ranked No. 20 on the list. Den has also dropped in the ranks, as it was No. 11 in 2021.

It is currently the No. 1 restaurant on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, while Odette is at No. 8.

Chef Royer, who is in London for the ceremony, said in an e-mail response to The Straits Times: "This is the fourth time we've been recognised by the list and as the only Singapore restaurant represented in the top 50 this year, we're incredibly humbled and grateful.

"The last few years have not been easy for our industry and with all the challenges we've faced, this is an amazing achievement for my team and I. We'll continue to work hard to share our cuisine with the world."

Singapore's other representative on the list in 2021 - popular barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends in Dempsey - has dropped into the 51-100 section, which was announced two weeks ago.

It sank 60 spots to No. 94, after debuting at No. 34 in 2021. On the Asia's 50 Best list, it is ranked No. 41.

Other new entries from Singapore in the 51-100 list are Zen in Bukit Pasoh Road at No.70 (No. 37 on Asia's 50 Best) and Meta in Keong Saik Road at No. 95 (No. 20 on Asia's 50 Best).

At the top end of the list, Copenhagen's Geranium - led by Danish chef-restaurateur Rasmus Kofoed - was crowned No. 1, after climbing a notch from No. 2 the previous year.

The meat-free restaurant, which focuses on local seafood and vegetables from organic and biodynamic farms in Denmark and Scandinavia, also claims the title of The Best Restaurant in Europe.

It takes over the No. 1 position from fellow Copenhagen restaurant Noma, which enters the Best of the Best hall of fame - home to previous No. 1 restaurants such as Modena's Osteria Francescana and New York's Eleven Madison Park.

Central (No. 4 in 2021) in Lima - lauded The Best Restaurant in South America - climbs two spots to second place, while Barcelona's Disfrutar (No. 5 last year) inches up to third place.

Rounding off the top five are Madrid's Diverxo (No. 20 in 2021) at No. 4, and Pujol (No. 9 in 2021) in Mexico City to fifth position. Pujol also retains its Best Restaurant in North America spot for the third time.