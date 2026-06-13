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Since joining the restaurant in 2022, Cheng Hui Jie has learnt how crucial details are to running its operations.

SINGAPORE – The first time Cheng Hui Jie made kueh salat at Bumbu Restaurant, she ruined the glutinous rice before it even reached the steamer.

The 31-year-old general manager had broken the grains while rinsing them after soaking. They must remain whole or the dessert turns mushy.

It was an early lesson in the precision required to preserve the 25-year-old restaurant’s recipes and legacy.

The dessert took her more than a year to master after she began learning to make it in 2023 under the guidance of her uncle, Bumbu co-founder Cheng Eng Huat, 67.

Since joining the restaurant in 2022, the younger Cheng had learnt how crucial details were to its operations. Instead of using factory-made spice pastes, the kitchen still blends its own rempah mixes from dried chillies, candlenuts, lemongrass and other ingredients for its dishes.

Cheng graduated from Ngee Ann Polytechnic in 2014 with a diploma in mass communications and earned a social sciences degree from Nanyang Technological University in 2017. She later did a stint in corporate communications at Changi Airport Group, followed by regional marketing at Paradise Group, where she learnt more about Chinese cuisine.

By 2022, she was ready for a bigger challenge. At the same time, her uncle was thinking about succession.

When he raised the possibility of her joining full time, she did not need convincing. “There was no hesitation on my part,” she says. “I knew right away that I would join him.”

Bumbu Restaurant's general manager Cheng Hui Jie with its signature dishes of Beef Rendang and Ayam Buah Keluak. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Bumbu was already part of her childhood. Her family celebrated special occasions there and she had worked as a server during her polytechnic holidays. It felt like a second home.

Her uncle co-founded Bumbu in 2001 with a business partner. Both were antique collectors and had opened the restaurant in a conservation shophouse in Kandahar Street as a place to display their collections, while serving dishes inspired by family recipes.

Filled with retro furniture and memorabilia, the dining room evokes a Singapore home from the 1900s.

The interior of Bumbu Restaurant's Kandahar outlet has a warm ambience which evokes nostalgia from the display of antiques. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

The restaurant started with Indonesian dishes such as Tahu Telur ($12.90++) before gradually expanding into Peranakan fare. Thai chefs brought a few signatures with them, such as Thai Prawn Cakes ($13.90++).

Today, the halal-certified restaurant describes itself as a Thai-Indonesian-Peranakan restaurant, with a second outlet in Queen’s Road that opened in 2014.

Cheng’s Indonesian-Chinese grandmother, who migrated from Medan to Singapore, helped influence its offerings as well. A passionate home cook, she visited frequently and served as the restaurant’s unofficial critic until her death at the age of 89 in 2024.

“She was the food taster,” says Cheng. “She would give comments, feedback and suggestions.”

Her grandmother’s death was a profound loss.

At her wake, Cheng served kueh salat that she had made and which turned out to be a dismal failure as the kaya custard had not set properly. Her disappointment cemented her resolve to master the kueh under her uncle’s guidance and preserve the flavours familiar to generations of diners.

“We have customers who used to come here as children and now bring their own children,” she says.

Learning the ropes

Establishing her authority at Bumbu felt uncomfortable initially. Many among her 22 employees were older and had worked at the two outlets for years before she joined full time.

“In the beginning, I found it difficult to give instructions to senior staff in their 40s, 50s and 60s,” she says. Her uncle coached her on communicating with the staff and handling operations.

“He does not blame me for mistakes, but explains how to solve issues and anticipate problems ,” she adds. He now leaves most decisions to her, stepping in only when needed.

Learning to manage her uncle’s restaurant was a steep learning curve for Cheng. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

In 2025, the business recorded an annual revenue of about $1 million.

Cheng’s days now begin as early as 6am when she picks up ingredients from a wet market. She is usually at one of the outlets from 11am to 3pm and 6pm to 10pm, before returning home to clear administrative work until about 3am.

On her days off, she often returns to tackle paperwork and check that fixtures and electrical appliances are in working order.

“I do not have a love life because of work,” the bachelorette says with a laugh.

She is now fully adept in – and responsible for – preparing desserts such as Kueh Salat ($6.60++ for two pieces), made without artificial colouring. She uses blue pea flowers to tint the glutinous rice and prepares the kaya custard from scratch.

Cheng took more than a year to master making kueh salat. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Creating an online presence

In 2023, Cheng began updating the 25-year-old operation. She redesigned the menu, upgraded the tableware, revamped the website and established Bumbu’s social media presence.

In January 2024, she introduced an online reservation system after repeated mistakes with handwritten bookings. Reservations rose by 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

That year, she also replaced the point-of-sale system and installed kitchen printers. The changes reduced mix-ups and missing orders that occurred when staff relied on handwritten order chits and carbon copies. QR code ordering followed in May 2026.

Cheng grew Bumbu’s private dining and events business as well, by offering customised communal set menus from $45 a person and reconfiguring the seating for larger groups.

The restaurant now hosts at least one private or corporate event a month, in addition to receiving Indonesian and Chinese tour groups.

But much of the cooking remains traditional and labour-intensive.

The Beef Rendang ($15.90++) uses beef shank slow-cooked in housemade spice mix for about five hours until the oil separates naturally from the rempah.

Bumbu Restaurant's Beef Rendang. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Another crowd favourite, the Ayam Buah Keluak ($17.90++), regularly sells out. It uses whole buah keluak nuts imported from Indonesia. The flesh is removed, then cooked with spices and stuffed back into cleaned shells before being served with chicken in a spiced gravy.

Bumbu Restaurant's Ayam Buah Keluak. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

“It is a constant struggle and dilemma whether to make changes while having to strike a balance to maintain tradition that customers have come to love and expect,” Cheng says.

“We have to find the sweet spot to sustain the business without overpricing.”

Bumbu’s mix of cuisines can be difficult to categorise, but Cheng sees that as the restaurant’s “unique selling point”. Its halal certification also allows Muslim diners to order dishes less commonly found at halal restaurants, including Fish Maw Soup ($16.90++) and Butter Oat Soft Shell Crab ($21.90++).

She recently introduced a weekend-only Nasi Ulam ($15.90++), which she prepares with help from the kitchen crew. Jasmine rice is tossed with herbs, including torch ginger flower, laksa leaves and lemongrass, then paired with a Eurasian-style sambal.

There are no immediate plans for another outlet. Her priority is to strengthen the existing business and steer it towards its next milestone of 30 years.

Cheng’s current challenge is to balance the flavours customers return for with the changes needed to keep the restaurant viable.

“As my uncle taught me, even if you are able to cook a dish, you don’t stop there,” she says. “You have to keep improving it.”

Bumbu Restaurant

Where: 44 Kandahar Street

Open: 11am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm, Tuesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays

Tel: 6392-8628/6392-1570

Where: 02-101, 4 Queen’s Road

Open: 11am to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm, Tuesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays

Tel: 6479-4075/6473-3155