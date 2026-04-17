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New York patisserie Lady M reopens at Jewel Changi Airport on April 21, two more outlets to follow

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An artist's impression (left) of the Lady M boutique at Jewel Changi Airport. The brand is best known for its signature mille crepes cake.

An artist's impression (left) of the Lady M boutique at Jewel Changi Airport. The brand is best known for its signature mille crepes cake.

PHOTOS: LADY M

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Eunice Quek

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SINGAPORE – After shutting all its outlets here in January, famed New York patisserie Lady M – known for its iconic mille crepes cakes – is making an official comeback.

On April 21, it will reopen a 44-seat boutique at its former space at Jewel Changi Airport. Following this, two more outlets are slated to launch by end-June – at IOI Central Boulevard Towers and Marina Bay Link Mall.

From April 24 to Oct 31, it will run a pop-up store at Velocity @ Novena Square selling selected flavours of whole cakes and slices for takeaway. In February, Lady M previously ran a pop-up at United Square offering a Chinese New Year gift set.

Its full menu will be available at Jewel Changi Airport, which includes its signature mille crepes cake priced from $11.80 a slice. Other mille crepes flavours include Green Tea ($12.80), Chocolate ($13.50), and the new Strawberry Blossom ($13.50), which is layered with strawberry cream and topped with fresh strawberries.

Lady M’s new Strawberry Blossom Mille Crepes.

PHOTO: LADY M

Another new offering is Taro Mochi Cream Cake ($13.50), a sponge cake layered with taro cream and mochi.

Lady M’s new Taro Mochi Cream Cake.

PHOTO: LADY M

A cake set – with two slices of cakes and two drinks – is priced at $35.80. Coffee is priced from $4.50 for an espresso, while tea options are upwards of $6.50 for sparkling tea or hot milk tea.

Other new non-cake offerings include soups (from $12), such as Broccoli & Cheese Soup, French Onion Soup and Tomato Bisque; as well as Crepe Biscuits ($22 a tin) for gifting.

Founded in New York in 2001, Lady M debuted in Singapore in 2013 through a licensing arrangement with lifestyle company Caerus Holding that concluded on Dec 11, 2025.

A company called Babem SG – set up in 2025 – is now referred to as the South-east Asia headquarters for Lady M.

Lady M Singapore’s new Instagram account (@ladym.sg) launched in February and its website has returned on April 16 to facilitate the purchase of whole cakes.

Calling Singapore a “key market for us in Asia”, Lady M’s chief executive Ken Romaniszyn says its global team has worked hard on the reopening.

He adds: “We hope that Singapore will love the new ambience and experiences that our new team will roll out over the next few months.”

  • Lady M at 02-253 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, opens from April 21, 11am to 10pm daily. For more information and to order whole cakes, go to www.ladym.com.sg.

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Eunice Quek is STFood online editor at The Straits Times. She covers all things trending in the food and beverage scene.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.