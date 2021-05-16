Mirazur pop-up in Singapore put on hold

The latest Covid-19 restrictions have derailed the highly anticipated Mirazur pop-up at the members-only Mandala Club.

Currently ranked No. 1 on the World's 50 Best Restaurant list, Mirazur is a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Menton, France.

Dine-in went ahead as planned last Friday and yesterday - the first two days of the three-month residency.

Bookings affected as a result of the tightened measures - dining in is not allowed till June 13 - will be reallocated to a later date, says Mandala Group chief executive Ben Jones, 41. Plans are also under way to extend the residency beyond the Aug 11 end date.

"The Mandala team is actively working out the immediate steps, taking into consideration the different possibilities moving forward, and will announce alternative arrangements as soon as possible," says Mr Jones, who is closely monitoring the evolving pandemic situation.

Mr Matthias Phua was supposed to attend the pop-up on May 26 with two friends, one of whom is a member of the Mandala Club. The founder of Pantler patisserie says that he and his friend will change their dining plans pending more information from the club.

He says: "It is really unfortunate the new restrictions have affected this Mirazur pop-up, especially when its team from overseas is already here. We should try our best to show support in these trying times, not just to this pop-up but to all businesses, big or small, that are affected.

Almost 9,800 seats have been sold to diners who have made reservations for the first three menus at the pop-up. More seats will be released for the fourth menu. A six-course lunch is priced at $388++, while a nine-course dinner costs $488++.

The latest restrictions add to the drama surrounding the pop-up.

There was a stir initially over news that Mirazur's chef-patron Mauro Colagreco would be in town for just two weeks, instead of three months. It did not help that his tightly controlled itinerary does not allow him to interact with diners nor do face-to-face interviews with the media.

The Business Times (BT) reported last month that some members who bought tickets for the event demanded refunds.

Mr Jones did not give numbers, but says there were no more demands for refunds after the BT article was published.

He adds: "While there were a number of members who have asked for clarity around Mauro's presence, they were in the minority."

After the initial set-up period for the residency, chef Colagreco will return to Menton, France, for Mirazur's reopening on June 9. The acclaimed restaurant has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Via e-mail responses to The Sunday Times on his time here, the 44-year-old Argentinean chef says: "I will be dividing my time between both (Singapore and France) to be able to reconnect with my team in France and support it after these long months of being closed."

The pop-up is run by a team of 12 from Mirazur, including its head chef Luca Mattioli, and Mandala Club executive chef Reuben Davis.

The residency takes over Restaurant Kin and Clan Cafe, both on the first floor of the recently rebranded Mandala Club, which was formerly known as Straits Clan.

Mirazur's menus are inspired by and reflect the "four universes" - leaves, flowers, roots and fruits - that are in line with the lunar calendar and the impact of the moon's position on plants in the gardens.

With more time available for research and development, Mr Jones says the final menu will be "truly unique" in terms of representing Singapore influences and ingredients.

To help with menu planning, local produce and food were sent to the Mirazur team for sampling during their stay-home notice.

Herbs and vegetables from urban farm Edible Garden City are used in the dishes, along with suckling pig from Chinese restaurant Man Fu Yuan at InterContinental Singapore, says chef Colagreco.

For example, the leaves menu features a mille-feuille of salad leaves and seaweed. Lamb confit is replaced by suckling pig and an assortment of leaves including Okinawa spinach from Edible Garden City, as well as curry leaves and wolfberry leaves.

Chef Colagreco is also working with local artisan dumpling maker One Kueh At A Time - which he was introduced to on a trip to Singapore - for another dish.

Local botanical design studio This Humid House is creating floral arrangements and overseeing interior design to complement the themes, while Singapore-based art consultancy The Artling is curating the artwork.

On how the pandemic has affected the pop-up, chef Colagreco says: "I choose to live in hope, not fear. Of course, there are challenges, but I want to focus on the positive sides, celebrate gastronomy, and bring an exceptional experience to Singapore.

"At the moment, everybody's plans keep changing because of the pandemic. I guess we will become more adaptable and flexible in the future."